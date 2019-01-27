New interior trend: The broken plan layout

Time and trend are both fleeting, and that’s been proven once again with the introduction of the new ‘broken plan’ layout. This is a unique (and dare we say it, refreshing) twist on the age-old open-plan layout, which has become synonymous with modern designs, and interior designers and decorators can’t seem to get enough of it.

What is the broken plan, you ask? It is where your living room (which enjoys an open layout with your kitchen and dining area), for example, still provides a sense of openness, but also lets you enjoy more privacy and cosy nooks. This is achieved via the clever placement of furnishings and décor, but also a few architectural tricks.

Let’s delve deeper into the broken plan…



