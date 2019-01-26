A Waterfront apartment by Cape Town interior designers

From AB Design in Cape Town comes our newest homify 360° inspiration. But first, a little bit more about this design company.
Although located in the Mother City, AB Design provides design services throughout the entire South Africa. With a commitment to designing and building things that last (including working relationships with clients), this firm places a big emphasis on professionalism, top-notch results and customer satisfaction.
Some of their high-end services include first-rate residential designs, commercial design, and exhibition- and product design. The company has even walked away with quite a few awards over the years, including the Retail Design Awards Canal Walk—Best retail store 2018.
Let’s see what they came up with when asked to design a two-bedroom apartment at the swanky V&A Waterfront in Cape Town…
Anyone who’s familiar with the V&A Waterfront knows that it’s quite the posh space. Therefore, any design in the area (residential or otherwise) needs to flaunt a certain deluxe look.
No problem! First up in this two-bedroom apartment is the living/dining room, sharing an open-plan layout with the kitchen (seen in the background). And just notice the refreshing take these spots of bright colours have on an interior space, which show that it's totally acceptable to move beyond the neutral / earthy realm of colour palettes.
Obviously that fabulous view needs to be taken advantage of, which is where this elegant outdoor terrace (along with the floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows) comes in.
Flaunting a simply yet stylish layout, this space is the perfect location for anything from a restful and solitary read to a social engagement.
For the main suite, the same approach to interior design chosen for the living area was repeated: a neutral backdrop with a touch or two of lively colours and patterns to liven things up.
Notice the en-suite bathroom conveniently flowing out of the sleeping area on the right side.
Our favourite piece here? Most definitely that trunk in front of the bed, ensuring decent storage space while also offering up a seating spot!
In a surprise twist, the second bedroom treats us to a warmer dose of hues, with an apple red focal wall (flaunting an appropriate amount of motifs for character) flaunting its stylish presence.
Twin beds are conveniently located right next to one another (helping to free up more legroom on either side of the room), while modern downlighters ensure the appropriate amount of lighting.
