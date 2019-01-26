Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Waterfront apartment by Cape Town interior designers

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Pembroke Apartment - V and A waterfront, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN BedroomBedside tables
Loading admin actions …

From AB Design in Cape Town comes our newest homify 360° inspiration. But first, a little bit more about this design company.

Although located in the Mother City, AB Design provides design services throughout the entire South Africa. With a commitment to designing and building things that last (including working relationships with clients), this firm places a big emphasis on professionalism, top-notch results and customer satisfaction. 

Some of their high-end services include first-rate residential designs, commercial design, and exhibition- and product design. The company has even walked away with quite a few awards over the years, including the Retail Design Awards Canal Walk—Best retail store 2018.

Let’s see what they came up with when asked to design a two-bedroom apartment at the swanky V&A Waterfront in Cape Town…


The Pembroke Apartment

living/dining AB DESIGN Living roomAccessories & decoration
AB DESIGN

living/dining

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Anyone who’s familiar with the V&A Waterfront knows that it’s quite the posh space. Therefore, any design in the area (residential or otherwise) needs to flaunt a certain deluxe look.

No problem! First up in this two-bedroom apartment is the living/dining room, sharing an open-plan layout with the kitchen (seen in the background). And just notice the refreshing take these spots of bright colours have on an interior space, which show that it's totally acceptable to move beyond the neutral / earthy realm of colour palettes. 

lounge AB DESIGN Living roomSofas & armchairs
AB DESIGN

lounge

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN


living room AB DESIGN Living roomStools & chairs
AB DESIGN

living room

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN



The outdoor terrace

outside terrace AB DESIGN Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
AB DESIGN

outside terrace

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Obviously that fabulous view needs to be taken advantage of, which is where this elegant outdoor terrace (along with the floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows) comes in. 

Flaunting a simply yet stylish layout, this space is the perfect location for anything from a restful and solitary read to a social engagement.


The main bedroom

main bed AB DESIGN BedroomBeds & headboards
AB DESIGN

main bed

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

For the main suite, the same approach to interior design chosen for the living area was repeated: a neutral backdrop with a touch or two of lively colours and patterns to liven things up.

Notice the en-suite bathroom conveniently flowing out of the sleeping area on the right side.

Our favourite piece here? Most definitely that trunk in front of the bed, ensuring decent storage space while also offering up a seating spot!

main bed 2 AB DESIGN BedroomBedside tables
AB DESIGN

main bed 2

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

The second bedroom

2nd bedroom AB DESIGN BedroomBeds & headboards
AB DESIGN

2nd bedroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

In a surprise twist, the second bedroom treats us to a warmer dose of hues, with an apple red focal wall (flaunting an appropriate amount of motifs for character) flaunting its stylish presence.

Twin beds are conveniently located right next to one another (helping to free up more legroom on either side of the room), while modern downlighters ensure the appropriate amount of lighting.  

From one major city (and fabulous living space) to another, let’s discover A modern home addition by Johannesburg architects


Modern versus contemporary design: Which is which?
Would you consider this modern apartment for yourself?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks