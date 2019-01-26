A Waterfront apartment by Cape Town interior designers

From AB Design in Cape Town comes our newest homify 360° inspiration. But first, a little bit more about this design company.

Although located in the Mother City, AB Design provides design services throughout the entire South Africa. With a commitment to designing and building things that last (including working relationships with clients), this firm places a big emphasis on professionalism, top-notch results and customer satisfaction.

Some of their high-end services include first-rate residential designs, commercial design, and exhibition- and product design. The company has even walked away with quite a few awards over the years, including the Retail Design Awards Canal Walk—Best retail store 2018.

Let’s see what they came up with when asked to design a two-bedroom apartment at the swanky V&A Waterfront in Cape Town…



