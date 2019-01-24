Modern versus contemporary design: Which is which?

We’ve all heard the terms “modern interior design” and “contemporary interior design”, especially our avid readers here on homify, but are you aware of their meanings? Is contemporary décor modern? No, because when it comes to design and art, these two styles are very different!

True, they share a few common traits, but don’t think that you can ask an architect to gift you with a modern house and then expect contemporary curves, materials and finishes. In short, time is the biggest factor that distinguishes between these two styles, because modern design speaks of styles from the early to mid-1900s, while contemporary design refers to the here and now.

But let’s delve deeper into the differences (and similarities) between modern and contemporary interior design…