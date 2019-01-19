The top 5 renovation projects for South Africans to invest in

It’s not uncommon to hear of someone renovating their house in order to keep up with modern requirements or increase their home’s value. But don’t think that every renovation project is a good idea!
For instance, while a kitchen style-up is recommended, swimming pools (once a deluxe, must-have addition for homes in South Africa) are losing ground in terms of home appeal. Keeping in mind the required maintenance involved, not to mention water shortages in some parts of the country, building a swimming pool has become one of the least-favourite renovation projects for many South Africans.
But in addition to refurbishing your kitchen, there are four other ways in which you can add more value and appeal to your home. And we happen to know what they are, plus have a recommended contractor who could help out…
Based in Pretoria (but also servicing the areas of Johannesburg, Midrand, Soweto, Nelspruit, Newcastle and Lichtenburg), Kgodisho Solutions and Projects is a construction company that has the required expertise, knowledge, and skills for any home renovation project.
In addition to renovations, the firm is also well versed in residential- and commercial builds (from the foundation- to the hand-over phase), structure alterations, and extensions.
The terms ‘sustainability’ and ‘energy efficiency’ are hot trends right now. No surprise, considering the rising costs of electricity and just about everything else. Thus, anything to do with cutting costs is a big advantage, especially if you plan on selling your house.
Although it’s pricey to opt for efficient windows and doors, a new roof and even a few solar panels, approximately 65% to 76% of these costs could be recovered at a resale.
As one of the most frequently visited rooms in any home, a bathroom needs to remain practical and beautiful at all times. In fact, it’s estimated that a full bathroom remodel could earn you back between 65% and 75% of your renovation costs.
Try and see how you can make your bathroom more appealing and user-friendly. New fixtures like a bath tub, a double sink, and new flooring are always recommended. If your budget doesn’t allow for these fancy add-ons, a fresh coat of paint and some new textiles can also do the trick.
As another high-traffic zone (not to mention the fact that we use it to cook and eat), the kitchen is also a space to consider if you want to up your home’s value via a renovation.
Modern-day homes feature open-plan layouts a lot, especially with the kitchen bleeding into the living- or dining area. Updating your kitchen to flaunt such an open and welcoming layout can definitely improve your home’s resale value. On the other hand, you don’t need to demolish everything and start from scratch. Things like new countertops, cabinet handles and updated lighting are also tried-and-tested ideas to modernise the kitchen.
As a rule, an improvement that increases your house’s functional space adds more value than a job that just makes the existing areas look prettier. And you don’t even need to add an entire new room to achieve it!
How about a new front porch? Or a patio at the back / side of your house, beautifully flowing into the garden? If these add-ons can function as practical areas (i.e. outdoor dining), even better!
Safety is no joke, especially when it comes to our homes, families and possessions. That is why properties with security gates and burglar bars rate higher on the market than those without.
To give your house a resale boost, see where you can up the security factor. A new sturdier gate, a higher fence, burglar bars, or an updated security system are all prized suggestions. But just be sure you don’t go overboard with those security features – nobody wants to feel like they’re living in jail.
