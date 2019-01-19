The top 5 renovation projects for South Africans to invest in

It’s not uncommon to hear of someone renovating their house in order to keep up with modern requirements or increase their home’s value. But don’t think that every renovation project is a good idea!

For instance, while a kitchen style-up is recommended, swimming pools (once a deluxe, must-have addition for homes in South Africa) are losing ground in terms of home appeal. Keeping in mind the required maintenance involved, not to mention water shortages in some parts of the country, building a swimming pool has become one of the least-favourite renovation projects for many South Africans.

But in addition to refurbishing your kitchen, there are four other ways in which you can add more value and appeal to your home. And we happen to know what they are, plus have a recommended contractor who could help out…



