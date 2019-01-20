Space planning: What is it and how do I get it right?

The responsibilities of architects and interior designers stretch far beyond the mere task of building a structure and making it look pretty. It is also their jobs to tell a client’s story and promote their vision with innovative design solutions.

And since each client and his needs differs from the rest, the task of designing, building and beautifying a structure (whether it’s a whole house, a new living room, or an open-plan kitchen) becomes quite tricky.

But how is comfort and convenience ensured for the client right from the start? By means of an age-old trick that is still being used today: space planning.