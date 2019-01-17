6 tips to make the best of a small bedroom

Think that just because your bedroom is tiny that it can’t also be gorgeous? Think again, as here on homify we are all about style. The trick to turning that small bedroom into something worthy of a “wow” is to make use of the little bit of space that you do have in the best way possible. That includes keeping furnishings scaled to the room and, most importantly, not being afraid to show off your decorating skills.

Let’s delve into a few tried-and-tested style tips, and also discover two South African decorating teams that can turn any space (small or large) into something stunning.



