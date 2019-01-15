Trending for 2019: 6 best lighting designs in South Africa

Staying on trend is a wonderful way to ensure that you’re getting the best and most up-to-date look for your home. Much like fashion trends, home and décor trends change each year and in this post, we will check out some of the best looking lighting trends in 2019.
Without further ado, here are the latest trends in lighting for 2019!
These beautiful Art Deco and modern inspired light design bring a sense of elegance along with a creative and artistic flair as seen during these eras. The design is bold and embraces an almost geometric pattern making it unique from the regular light fixture. With this light design, we see no need to call on the linear chandelier to make a statement.
These lighting designs cover a larger area and can be spread across the ceiling as seen in this picture. The colour white is excellent this year as it embraces the sense of simplicity and less being more. See the positive effect it has on this dining/living room setup in this picture.
Downlights is a style that is not only timeless but virtually has a way of making any space look even more beautiful by highlighting the good characteristics. With just the right amount of light, they set the perfect tone, and are often available in adjustable settings or mood-lighting. Another great thing about downlights is that they use LED’s and are usually long lasting.
The retro industrial look has taken the interior design world by storm, featuring everything beautiful such as these lights here. They not only look great in virtually any part of the home or designated section of the room, but they also have a classic character. Dark colours like this lilac-gray are another trending colour for this year.
Brass colours are another must have in your home when considering lighting for your interior design options. Brass can be associated with vintage and thus are very fitting for that chic, yet timeless look.
Staying true to nature, why not embrace natural fibres as seen with these beautiful bamboo pendant lighting setup. Not only will your home look creatively beautiful, but you’ll also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint in nature. These lamps also feature that trending brass look, along with a dash of red and black to complete the colour-block-blend.
