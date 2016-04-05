The Green Stripe Affair

In this edition of homify 360, we head out to Frankenberg, Germany where the home builders at FingerHaus GMBH tackled a fantastic and modern home construction project, creating a beautiful and aesthetically pleasing structure! This family home has simplicity and elegance as well as a touch of personal style both on the exterior and inside!

This eye-catching home is made even more attractive by the green stripe. Simplicity can be elegant too! And these home does it so well! Let's enjoy this brilliant home with a closer look from all angles! You might just be inspired to use similar design techniques in your own home decor!