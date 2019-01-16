6 custom living room furniture ideas by Johannesburg designers

What is it about custom furniture that makes it so special? The sheer fact that you can let your imagination run wild and create your very own art piece is just one of the many benefits.

Professional interior designers of Johannesburg-based company CKW Lifestyle specialise in structural elements, interior architecture and custom designs. With over 20 years in the industry, the team has managed to satisfy numerous clients’ needs when it comes to exclusive designs, attention to detail and quality.

This post displays some fine detail used in the furniture pieces that were manufactured by CKW and not to mention being in-tune with 2019's colour and fashion senses.