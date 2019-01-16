6 custom living room furniture ideas by Johannesburg designers

What is it about custom furniture that makes it so special? The sheer fact that you can let your imagination run wild and create your very own art piece is just one of the many benefits.
Professional interior designers of Johannesburg-based company CKW Lifestyle specialise in structural elements, interior architecture and custom designs. With over 20 years in the industry, the team has managed to satisfy numerous clients’ needs when it comes to exclusive designs, attention to detail and quality.
This post displays some fine detail used in the furniture pieces that were manufactured by CKW and not to mention being in-tune with 2019's colour and fashion senses.
When looking at this living room set up, you can’t help but feel relaxed and at home in this plush, cosy space. Ample seating space makes socialising in this comfortable setting perfect for guests.
Designers added the luxury Lexington Sofa which is one of their exclusive brands and designs that provides comfortable seating for 4 people. It’s upholstered with ‘luxe velvet” and the touch of silver textile scatter cushions add to that luxury effect that the designers went for in this beautiful property.
➤Size/price of the sofa: 2750 x 980 (mm) / R 29 500
The beige benches as seen here use the mirror finish steel polished bases for support, which also add to the chic look that this living space already has. On top of that, it works well with the incorporation of the glass coffee table seen here. The ottomans can also slide underneath the table for more floor space when needed.
➤Price of the beige bench: R 6850.00 each
This entire space has various unique touches that blend into one bespoke setting. This distinct wall art has its own character that creates charm and spices up the walls. You can add art pieces to any bare wall to instantly transform it into a vibrant space.
Furniture should not only look beautiful in your home or office space, but also be functional. As seen in this picture, the designers used ottomans that fit neatly under the glass coffee table and thus add more space.
➤Size/price of the coffee table: 1400 x 900 (mm) / R 12 950.00
➤Price of the tuck top ottoman: R 4995.00 each
Neutral colours are always great to work with as it allows other items, colours, and textures to blend seamlessly. This room also uses cool colours which give this living space a vibrant atmosphere.
If you’re keen on giving your living room a much-needed makeover but you don’t know where to start or what to do, then you’ll find the help you need here. homify has all the professionals you need to help you create the ideal living space to be proud of.
Have a look at these 3 stylish Pretoria homes with custom furniture!