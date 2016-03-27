Another week is about to begin, which means seven more days of beautiful homes, ideas and tips and tricks fresh from homify! For now, however, we're taking a look back at your favourite homes and articles from the week that was. That's right, it's Top 5 time again—doesn't it creep up so quickly? Can you believe it's already our fourth week?

What better was is there to wind down after a busy Easter Sunday and Easter weekend than by revisiting this collection of beautiful homes from all around the world? Grab a couple of Easter eggs, get comfy and get ready to enjoy these places all over again!