Another week is about to begin, which means seven more days of beautiful homes, ideas and tips and tricks fresh from homify! For now, however, we're taking a look back at your favourite homes and articles from the week that was. That's right, it's Top 5 time again—doesn't it creep up so quickly? Can you believe it's already our fourth week?
What better was is there to wind down after a busy Easter Sunday and Easter weekend than by revisiting this collection of beautiful homes from all around the world? Grab a couple of Easter eggs, get comfy and get ready to enjoy these places all over again!
All the way in Wroclaw, Poland, this beautiful little home was designed by Pracownia Projectowa Archipelaga, who are no strangers to creating extraordinary pieces of architecture. Wroclaw is famous for it's beauty, fascinating history and traditional tales—making it a wonderful place to construct such a gorgeous, modern villa. The home is nicknamed the G2 Magnus, as it displays the architect's signature high quality style and trendy cohesion. What's even better? These homes are also quite affordable. Take a look and explore the modern but welcoming rooms here!
A real trend is starting to form among the homify readers, and that is that you can't get enough of compact, family style homes like this! And why would you? They are so welcoming, clever, modern and fun! If you are just starting out a family, or looking to buy your first property, they're the ideas start-up homes, and come with no lack of quality and style. This home, The House Astrid, is everything you could want in contemporary home-style architecture. It's well organised and functional but also stays well in line with current fashions and trends. What's more? It's energy efficient! Take a tour now, see what you think…
While compact homes are always delightful to look at, sometimes it's exciting, or even relaxing, to imaging ourselves in beautiful mansions. This stunning home is extra special because it's right here in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, so it feels a little bit familiar. This home comes from the award-winning team at Daffonchio & Associates Architects, whose creations focus on environmental impact and the effect of architectural constructions on its inhabitants.
Since this is South Africa, temperature control and outdoor living space are two important components of home design – two factors which our professionals neatly and efficiently take care of, so take a look at this stunning, local masterpiece.
Owning your own home is a dream many people have, and after looking at so many amazing houses, it's only natural for that desire to grow. It can seem like a very long, difficult process because of the mountains of bureaucracy and delays we have to deal with. To avoid feelings of complication and being overwhelmed, the trend toward prefabricated homes is becoming more popular. These homes are sold as ready-made designs, which simply need to be assembled. The walls, floors and even the roof are made in a factory, ready to be put together at the right location. Once you've bought the land, the cost of buying and installing a prefab home are much lower than a traditional bricks and mortar home and you get an economical home full of comforts!
Check out prefabricated homes and our guide to what to do before buying one here!
The thought of owning, or living in a nice little home by the sea is always somewhat appealing—and when the home is this nice, it can become a true dream. This beautiful Pobble House, designed by British architect Guy Holloway. This amazing house is located in the Dungeness National Researve, which is actually a desert—so hardly the usual location for a seaside style abode!
The area is a flat and barren region, which is home to a large variety of birds including some seaside breeds. The dry terrain of the area is surrounded by gravel land and desert plants, and just a few rustic beach huts and old fishing boats are scattered around. Amid all this, sits this beautiful home, and you simply must see inside…