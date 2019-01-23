What to know about reinforced concrete

Stone certainly turned out to be a trusty building tool – just think of wondrous structures such as the Great Pyramid of Giza and England’s Stonehenge that have been lasting for centuries. But even though it’s a tried-and-tested building material that’s used in everything from office buildings to houses, stone is not the easiest option to work with. Stone is heavy, hard to move, and usually comes in giant chunks, making it difficult to cut to shape.

Fortunately, great inventors in the past have made working with stone much easier thanks to the invention of concrete – “liquid stone” if you will! But even with the invention of concrete our troubles weren’t over, for concrete is a composite material (a cement matrix with aggregates to make it stronger and more durable) that works excellent in compression, but not tension.

The next step in this evolutionary process? Casting the wet concrete around strong, steel reinforcing bars to up the strength factor. As the concrete sets and hardens around the bars, it creates a new composite material: reinforced concrete (also known as ‘reinforced cement concrete’ or RCC) that works a treat in either tension or compression.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into this wondrous invention that helped to revolutionise the building industry in the 19th century and turned concrete into one of the most popular building materials.