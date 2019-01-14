Your browser is out-of-date.

RENOV8: 3 shop fit-outs by Cape Town’s leading construction experts

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hertex Gardens, Cape Town, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
With the new year comes a brand-new batch of inspiration for interior- and exterior magnificence, thanks to our ever-expanding portfolio of professionals here on homify. Today’s piece takes a look at RENOV8 Construction and what this company is capable of when it comes to commercial construction and fit-outs for retail spaces.

Based in the Western Cape and founded in 2005 by Sean Westraad, RENOV8 Construction offers a number of services that differs depending on the client’s needs and wants, plus the relevant project. Proud to see themselves as “Cape Town’s construction company of choice”, the firm provides a range of services in the Western Cape region including renovations, new builds, interior and exterior alterations, plus brand-new constructions from the ground up.

Let’s indulge in three of their shop fit-out projects. 

 

Project 1: Hertex Gardens, Cape Town

Eatery Interior - Hertex Renov8 CONSTRUCTION wooden tables,joinery,custom design,renovation,restoration,space planning,commercial construct,lighting,glass doors,floor tiles
Eatery Interior—Hertex

We kick off with a commercial construction project that spanned about 16 months. Located in the Historical Gardens region of Cape Town, this was a part-new build, part-refurbishment of a Heritage site. Flaunting an impressive area layout of 800 m², this building is the main showroom for Cape Town’s Hertex. 

As we can see, the interior has been styled up in the modern design, although slight hints of the industrial style do shine through thanks to the high ceilings and raw textures. Tables and displays were manufactured specifically for this project by RENOV8’s joinery division.

Project 1: Hertex Gardens, Cape Town

Interior Design - Hertex Eatery Renov8 CONSTRUCTION interior design,commercial spaces,commercial construct,renovation,restoration,refurbishment,floor tiles,glass doors,space planning,functionality
Interior Design—Hertex Eatery

Buckets of natural light stream indoors via the floor-to-glass windows and doors, ensuring a bright, open and airy eatery. And even though those neutral / earthy colour palettes are so on trend, we can’t overlook the splashes of warm tints popping out via upholstered chairs and assorted décor. 


Project 1: Hertex Gardens, Cape Town

Hertex Eatery - Exterior View Renov8 CONSTRUCTION commercial design,renovation,restoration,exterior design,space planning,heritage site,wooden decking,paint,plaster,functional design
Hertex Eatery—Exterior View

The dining / socialising section extends to the outdoors, treating diners to a batch of fresh air. Here, a bolder look was opted for via the charcoal greys and wooden textures, both of which are complemented superbly by the fresh flora. 

Project 2: Kauai at the Waterfront

Shop Fit-outs, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Shop Fit-outs

Different location, same commitment to excellence. For this shop fit-out, the experts in charge went slightly more industrial for the interior, as is evidenced by the raw surfaces, exposed fittings, etc. Notice the fantastic placement of lighting to enhance the various surfaces clad in concrete, timber, etc. 

Project 2: Kauai at the Waterfront

Shop Fit-outs, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Shop Fit-outs

The dining booth, located right at one of the entrances, flaunts a broody and dark look with black leather and matching tables. The colour palette is softened by the ceiling fixtures via sunny yellows and earthy beiges.


Project 3: Hertex Wynberg

Hertex Wynberg - Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Hertex Wynberg—Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building

For the third project, a historical building located in Wynberg was restored and renovated to present a modern commercial space. Taking 12 months to complete, this project today flaunts an area layout of about 300 m², plus a modern-meets-colonial look thanks to the fact that the original building was built during the 1800s. 

Project 3: Hertex Wynberg

Hertex Wynberg - Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Hertex Wynberg—Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building

It's not only the renewed architecture that helps to boost this building's modern look. Décor and furnishings, especially of the upholstered kind, also up the style factor on the inside, where a cool neutral palette awaits us in various shades of grey. 


Project 3: Hertex Wynberg

Hertex Wynberg - Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Hertex Wynberg—Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building

Patterns galore! A focal wall styled up with wallpaper ensures a unique-looking background, enhanced even more by the expertly placed lighting fixtures, as well as the pristine-white sofa with colourful cushions. Most definitely a project that makes restoration and renovation, as well as interior design, look easy!

From commercial to residential, see The veranda extension that made us go “va-va-voom!” 

Which of these 3 projects impressed you the most?

