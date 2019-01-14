RENOV8: 3 shop fit-outs by Cape Town’s leading construction experts

With the new year comes a brand-new batch of inspiration for interior- and exterior magnificence, thanks to our ever-expanding portfolio of professionals here on homify. Today’s piece takes a look at RENOV8 Construction and what this company is capable of when it comes to commercial construction and fit-outs for retail spaces.

Based in the Western Cape and founded in 2005 by Sean Westraad, RENOV8 Construction offers a number of services that differs depending on the client’s needs and wants, plus the relevant project. Proud to see themselves as “Cape Town’s construction company of choice”, the firm provides a range of services in the Western Cape region including renovations, new builds, interior and exterior alterations, plus brand-new constructions from the ground up.

Let’s indulge in three of their shop fit-out projects.