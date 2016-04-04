​Terrific Terrace Designs

Having the friends over for dinner, drinks and laughter certainly conjures up fun times. Catching up on current events, hearing tales of gossip, and sharing food and drink is just what we need after a hard week’s work.

However, we all know that, upon arrival, the guests don’t immediately flock to the dining table. First things first: drinks are poured, snacks are provided, and everybody is shown to a comfortable seat to relax before the meal is presented.

It is situations like these where a terrace is the crème de la crème of socialising spots: being able to enjoy the cool night air with a stylish backdrop of a garden or city lights. And if the terrace (or balcony, or porch) happens to have a grill right there, all the better!

So, to get your creative cogs turning, let’s take a look at seven sensational terrace designs to inspire you for yours—and, for fun, let’s throw in some food and drink suggestions to go with our stylish spaces.