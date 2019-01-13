We’ve all been there… rightfully enjoying newly laid floors in the living room (or anywhere in the home) when the unexpected happens, like the dog tracking mud everywhere or a child spilling juice. The horror! And yet this is a regular occurrence in a typical household.

But of course flooring professionals know full well that spills and splatters are a part of everyday life, meaning that when it comes to a beautiful laminated floor experiencing a mess, all is not lost (even though it might feel that way). And just like carpets, rugs, wooden floors and tiles, your laminate floors also need to be regularly cleaned and maintained to keep them looking stunning.

But don’t bother doing the research on how to clean laminate floors – that’s what homify is for!



