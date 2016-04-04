​A Wooden Barn Reincarnated

It’s off to the Netherlands we go, that magical land of windmills, tulips, and ice-skating. Today homify 360° transports you to a rural property, where an old barn got a second chance in life as a modern residence.

Bongers Architecten decided to convert this old creation into a new home. Armed with wooden beams, a plan, and a sense for style, our professional team tackled this project head on. Inspired by chalet-style homes, their expert visions were immediately charmed by the inventive flair displayed by the old barn – and they made sure that parts of it were kept as it was reborn into a house fit for the modern family.