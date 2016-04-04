​A Wooden Barn Reincarnated

It’s off to the Netherlands we go, that magical land of windmills, tulips, and ice-skating. Today homify 360° transports you to a rural property, where an old barn got a second chance in life as a modern residence.
Bongers Architecten decided to convert this old creation into a new home. Armed with wooden beams, a plan, and a sense for style, our professional team tackled this project head on. Inspired by chalet-style homes, their expert visions were immediately charmed by the inventive flair displayed by the old barn – and they made sure that parts of it were kept as it was reborn into a house fit for the modern family.
We start off with a side angle, presenting to us a unique mixture of horizontal, vertical and skew lines.
And although showing a strong side of the traditional building methods, there are indications that there is more to this home than meets the eye. The exterior colour palette flaunts metal- and earth tones quite superbly, strikingly contrasting with the natural greens and blues surrounding the house.
But what is beauty without brains? Significant eco-friendly features have been incorporated into the design, most notably the wooden panelling that is made from reclaimed timber.
It is quite hard to believe that, once upon a time, this stylish residence was, indeed, a barn. Only a few years prior, this barn was used to house farming equipment and grain for the animals. Today, it serves as a family home full of modern finishes and stylish touches.
The house’s front facade mimics the traditional chalet-style homes found in this region of the Netherlands, although the exterior does boast a few modern features that help to differentiate it from the neighbours. After many alterations to the barn’s original structure, the desired chalet style was achieved. Although, we are glad to report that many of the old barn’s heritage features were salvaged and are used inside.
On the inside, we can begin to appreciate the unique style and layout of this barn home. The ground floor is where we find all the communal spaces, with the upstairs zone comprising the family’s bedrooms.
Subtle distinctions between the various areas are made through the placement of the furniture and certain built-in features. Although they all fit together perfectly, each zone functions exceptionally well on their own as well.
It is clear that no expense was spared in the kitchen, with grand appliances and chic surfaces adorning this space for the culinary artist.
Venturing further inside, we can appreciate the open floor-plan more and more – and yet, somehow the space continues to remains cosy and snug. That is thanks to the ingenious choice and placement of the furniture. Notice that every furniture piece reflects both modern and Scandinavian styles.
While the monochrome tones add to the height and contribute to a sense of openness, the double-height windows and bi-folding doors certainly deserve some credit as well.
The living room’s appearance is spectacularly defined by the solid wooden columns and the newly installed glazings. With that multitude of glass, the house becomes a charming spot for natural lighting, and also helps to establish a strong bond with the lawn and garden outside.
Imagine the vibe and view when relaxing on the couch with a good book, while thunder and rain set the perfect scene outside.
One last look before we bid “vaarwel” (Dutch for “goodbye”) to this house with its striking presence – and we settled on the backyard. Thanks to the double-storey glazing, the rear facade portrays a feeling of light and openness. And that chimney breaks through quite charmingly, seemingly splitting the house in two.
But it was not just the house that received a makeover – the garden also got a facelift, with fresh turf rolled out and new plants being added along the border of the property. At the moment the plants are still quite new and tiny; but just give them time to grow and bloom, which will give the garden the desired natural look, as well as provide the owners with some added privacy to enjoy their modern barn-house in style.