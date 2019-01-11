Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern home addition by Johannesburg architects

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Bergbron Addition, A4AC Architects A4AC Architects Modern dining room Bricks Grey
Loading admin actions …

A4AC Architects are no strangers when it comes to creating beautiful property extensions and makeovers that require their professional and skilled architectural team. These professionals in Johannesburg have helped many clients achieve their dream home or best suited commercial property. Working closely with their clients, they are able to design, supply materials and offer a bespoke service that is both practical, innovative and contributes to sustainable architecture.

Let's take a closer look at what the professionals crafted in the house addition in Bergbron!

Spacious kitchen

New Kitchen Addition A4AC Architects Built-in kitchens Bricks White Bergbron,Kitchen Addition,Modern Design
A4AC Architects

New Kitchen Addition

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

When it comes to the kitchen, sometimes it’s easy to forget that this is the very heart and soul of a home. This property was installed with a spacious kitchen that not only makes meal preparations a lovely task but also allows for some of the family members to lend a hand without it being too overcrowded. There are also ample worktops to engage with meal preparations.

Luxury dining

Diningroom Addition A4AC Architects Modern dining room Bricks Grey Bergbron,Diningroom,Modern Design
A4AC Architects

Diningroom Addition

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Dining at this residence is a treat with a beautiful 6 seater-dining table setup, there is enough space for places to be set and the rest of the members to join in for a meal together. This space is simple, and functional.

Practical mini garden

New Master Bedroom A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks Green Bergbron,Master Bedroom,Modern Design
A4AC Architects

New Master Bedroom

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Sometimes properties are limited for space, but that doesn’t mean you cannot have your beautiful garden on show. This garden has a lawn and some easy to maintain plants. Not bad for a small garden.

Beautifully adorned driveway

New Entrance & Kitchen Addition A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks Green Bergbron,Entrance Addition,Modern Design
A4AC Architects

New Entrance & Kitchen Addition

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

This driveway is functional, providing a paved surface for cars and other vehicles to park. While you may imagine driveways can sometimes look boring right? That isn’t the case for this Bergbron Johannesburg property, as the architects added a touch of plants in beautiful tall pots and it transforms a dull driveway into a chic, practical one.

Open plan to socialise

New kitchen & Dining Addition A4AC Architects Modern dining room Bricks Grey Bergbron,Kitchen Addition,Modern Design
A4AC Architects

New kitchen & Dining Addition

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

An open plan kitchen and dining room are one of the best ways you can allow guests to engage and enjoy each other’s company. With no walls to divide in this Bergbron home, these residents can get ready to get a party started!

A library edition

Sunroom Addition A4AC Architects Single family home Bricks Grey Bergbron,Sunroom,Modern Design
A4AC Architects

Sunroom Addition

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Libraries always have a way of making homes look even more fancy than usual. Not only is a library a great addition to a home, but it can also serve as a quiet little space away from the bustling noises of the rest of the house. This is a true example of these architects in Johannesburg’s innovative planning.

Cosy, but beautiful

New Master Bedroom A4AC Architects Modern style bedroom Bricks Grey Bergbron,Master Bedroom,Modern Design
A4AC Architects

New Master Bedroom

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Even though this master bedroom is on the smaller side, it didn’t put a damper on the innovative designs implemented as a whole. It's clear that there's no clutter and furniture is kept at a minim, for this reason, the small bedroom look works well here.  

Did you enjoy this article? Find excellent professionals to assist you with every aspect of your home renovating needs.

Have you ever considered using shipping containers as a way to improve the environment? Here are 5 ways to use them.

Are you ready to tweak your home into something similar?

