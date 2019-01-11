A modern home addition by Johannesburg architects

Even though this master bedroom is on the smaller side, it didn’t put a damper on the innovative designs implemented as a whole. It's clear that there's no clutter and furniture is kept at a minim, for this reason, the small bedroom look works well here.

Did you enjoy this article? Find excellent professionals to assist you with every aspect of your home renovating needs.

Have you ever considered using shipping containers as a way to improve the environment? Here are 5 ways to use them.