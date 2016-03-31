How to clean the oven?

Ovens are wonderful features in a kitchen—they allow us to cook up delicious family dinners, create romantic meals and bake fantastic goods! How often do you use your oven? We at homify have no doubt that it's daily!

But when it comes to keeping the oven clean, we can pull our hair out. Oil spills from the oven tray and blackens at the bottom, it can get smokey and sometimes picks up some very funny and off-putting smells. How often are you meant to clean an oven and what is the best way?

Well, the truth is that many of us don't clean our ovens often enough or correctly, leaving grit and grease to build up very unnecessarily. Your oven should be cleaned every three months at least, but we recommend once a month because you want to keep your kitchen clean, hygienic and in good condition.

So let's explore some of the best ways to clean an oven!