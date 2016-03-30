Taking care of wooden beams

Wooden beams have always been important in the construction of roof trusses and wood-beamed ceilings. But which species are mainly used in the construction? In traditional half-timbered houses, oak as a material is particularly popular because it is extremely weather- and pest resistant. However, the beautiful and bright oak has its price.

The more favourable solution is the spruce. The wood is valued for its high load capacity and receptivity of antifouling paints. Moreover, this type of wood seems to hold up continuously for years, with only relatively few cracks.

Other species that are often used in the beam construction, are fir, pine and larch. The latter type of wood is renowned for its robustness and acid resistance as well as for its colour intensity. Those who do not want to decide between the wealth of materials do not have to despair: The combination of different types of wood with its different grains can have its visual appeal.