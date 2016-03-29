A sun-centred holiday home

Want to see how a thin, small building can become a comfortable and rewarding holiday retreat? Well, you have come to the right place! Today on homify we will visit a charming holiday home in Noordwijk aan Zee.
Noordwijk is a town and municipality in the west of the Netherlands, located in the South Holland Province. About 30% of this town’s area is water, which is where the proximity to the ocean comes in. This makes the area a coveted spot for vacations and, for those who can afford it, holiday homes.
Hoeb Architects and Interiors are the minds behind this project, and they are based in Amsterdam. The firm has core principles of creativity, economic feasibility, usability and long-term value retention, all of which we can see practically expressed in the holiday home we visit today. On that note, let us not mince any more words. Join us for an inspection of the property…
What do we really need in a holiday home? Is it truly necessary to have large spaces available with endless amenities of which you end up only using a few during your vacation? Or is it better to create a petite haven with only the essentials for relaxation and comfort?
These are some of the considerations we can see was explored by the architects and designers of this holiday home in Noordwijk aan Zee. The result is a small and narrow structure, but sufficient for vacation needs and activities. It is a building with a very specific purpose – to offer calm and recuperative holiday stays. Nothing more, nothing less. This being said, the structure is far from aesthetically unpleasing with its wooden façade and geometric structure.
The wooden façade mentioned above is quite significant, so let’s take a closer look. As we can see, this material is used in profusion on the exterior surface of the house. It covers outward-facing walls, the deck, and the ceiling of the terrace canopy. The lightly-coloured (possibly birch) wood is divided into elongated planks of different widths, which create a pleasing rhythm and visual variance without much effort or superfluous materials.
This terrace is the embodiment of one of the main goals of the home – to have access to the sun. This space offers such access, but also provides shelter directly above, in order to ensure protection from too-harsh ultraviolet radiation.
The client for this project had very strong convictions about a number of things, one of which involved the conservation of trees on the property. This also aligned with Hoeb’s concern with sustainable design and eco-consciousness.
The holiday house, completed in April 2014, was thus designed to fit the property perfectly, respecting the natural terrain and the ancient inhabitants thereof. In this image we can see an excellent example of this. Here, the deck of the terrace was designed and built around an existing tree, and the tree itself was propped up to remain stable alongside the home. Not only is nature’s gift retained, but the inhabitants have a lovely feature right on their doorstep!
Let’s take a quick peek inside the home, although we won’t spend too much time here. The biggest value of the house is found in its relationship with the environment.
Here we find the kitchen, and what a small one it is! Although it may not be much bigger than the glove compartment of a car, it has all the necessary fixtures for high holiday cuisine! The trick for space optimisation in this area lies in the full use of space, including corners and vertical shelving options. Other than that, things are kept relatively simple in order to streamline and retain only what is essential.
Back out to the terrace, we can now see how the space is fully utilised. The family filled the terrace up with a large outdoor diningtable and accompanying chairs, as well as several sun umbrellas to extend the protection offered by the terrace canopy. This is the perfect spot to have family meals, or just to relax and converse with friends and family members.
From this angle we can also see how the glass doors opens up from the interior to the terrace around 90 degrees. This allows for a larger, uninterrupted opening that could not have been achieved by doors on either side of the corner alone, and consequently a better transition from the indoor spaces to the great outdoors.
Another of the client’s strong convictions for this holiday home, was the importance of daily rituals. This we have already seen expressed in the family gathering spot on the front terrace, where the family members probably meet for every meal during a vacation stay.
On the back porch, beside the conserved tree we viewed earlier, there is space for a little outdoor studio, where inhabitants can engage in daily creative and reflective tasks for which we sometimes only get the opportunity in the holiday season.
The client’s principles of daily rituals, family space and communion with nature are expressed in this charming home in a functional and feasible manner, orchestrated by more than competent architects and designers. A holiday home that is exactly what it is supposed to be!