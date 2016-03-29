A sun-centred holiday home

Want to see how a thin, small building can become a comfortable and rewarding holiday retreat? Well, you have come to the right place! Today on homify we will visit a charming holiday home in Noordwijk aan Zee.

Noordwijk is a town and municipality in the west of the Netherlands, located in the South Holland Province. About 30% of this town’s area is water, which is where the proximity to the ocean comes in. This makes the area a coveted spot for vacations and, for those who can afford it, holiday homes.

Hoeb Architects and Interiors are the minds behind this project, and they are based in Amsterdam. The firm has core principles of creativity, economic feasibility, usability and long-term value retention, all of which we can see practically expressed in the holiday home we visit today. On that note, let us not mince any more words. Join us for an inspection of the property…