Exposed Concrete Comfort

Today on homify 360 we visit a home with a clean simple and modern design. A living space set in a residential neighbourhood and surrounded by stylish elegance. This home by the excellent Japanese architectural firm of Kenji Yanagawa has all the elements of functional, practical yet minimalist living.
The privacy of the residents is protected from prying eyes as the home is closed off from street views. It's a home that takes truly Japanese architectural style to the next level. Simple modern living at its best! Not forgetting the use of exposed concrete as a design factor! You will grow to just adore it!
This elegant view of the strong modern exterior at dusk, creates a strong feeling of simplicity and refined taste. The all-white walls and cube structure of the building maintain a strong character, regardless of whether this home is viewed during the day or at night!
The façade of this beautiful home is truly an eye-catching attraction from the street! The privacy of the residents was of utmost importance to the design of the home, so while the structure looks shy, it's actually a brilliant designer space both outside and within!
This large and carefully decorated indoor space is minimalist design at its best! The large window allows for natural sunlight to enter into the space, almost becoming part of the decor and creating an illusion of larger space!
The interior design aspect has been fully kitted out in white wood, maintaining and enhancing a bright atmosphere and ambiance throughout the day. It' beautiful simple and brilliant! The creative support pillar and bevelled ceiling add an illusion of greater height, making this space seem even more open!
A home design with an open plan look has a modern edge and this large dining space is perfect to spend time with family and loved ones! The bright and airy space enjoys garden views too. The splash of green produced by the large tree outside adds just enough colour to make this designer interior even more comfortable!
This level of the home houses the kitchen and living space, while the level beneath is the sleeping and private quarters of the residents. White wood adds a modern and minimalist feeling to this room, however it maintains an elegance and charm too! Seems like simplicity is key here!
From this perspective we get a closer glimpse of the wondrous outdoor experience of this charming residence. The balcony is connected to the kitchen and living room of the home and adds a fantastic amount of ventilation and natural sunlight.
The wooden flooring along with the wooden furniture is a modern take on this classic yet natural material. This produces a clean and minimalist finish… typical of Japanese design! However, the design elements of this living space work well to create a comfortable interior!
For some, a bedroom that is decorated in exposed concrete might be a scary thought. But, if an out of the box designer approach to modern living is something you love, then a concrete bedroom can actually be quite modern and updated!
The design of this bedroom is made a bit cosier by the addition of a comfortable rug. This textured piece creates a more comfortable and relaxing space, while the large window means this bedroom will remain naturally lit and enjoyable throughout the day! Who said concrete cannot be charming?
We end this homify 360 tour today, with a look at the exposed concrete bathroom! The grey of the concrete achieves harmony with the white ceilings and simple use of glass fixtures creating a modern bathroom that is so much more than what we would have expected!
And to ensure that the space is comfortable, there are enough windows within the space to ensure that warmth becomes part of the design throughout the day! If you are in search of more concrete inspiration, then this Concrete Wonder might just be for you!