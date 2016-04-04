Exposed Concrete Comfort

Today on homify 360 we visit a home with a clean simple and modern design. A living space set in a residential neighbourhood and surrounded by stylish elegance. This home by the excellent Japanese architectural firm of Kenji Yanagawa has all the elements of functional, practical yet minimalist living.

The privacy of the residents is protected from prying eyes as the home is closed off from street views. It's a home that takes truly Japanese architectural style to the next level. Simple modern living at its best! Not forgetting the use of exposed concrete as a design factor! You will grow to just adore it!