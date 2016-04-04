Bedroom Decor for Peaceful Sleep

Are you struggling to get a good night's rest? You may be extremely tired but peaceful asleep evades you! You just can't seem to unwind and relax. Your head is filled with things that you still need to do tomorrow and even though you want to close your eyes… you just can't!

The team at homify have compiled this helpful list of bedroom ideas that could very well spruce up your sleeping quarters, making it a relaxing and comfortable space again! Everyone needs a good sleep to recharge your batteries for the next day of work!

It is imperative to have a comfortable bed and mattress, this will aid a restful sleep! While you at it, add some pleasant colours and soothing scents such as lavender, popularly known for its sleep inducing properties! Let's get started on your bedroom!