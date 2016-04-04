Bedroom Decor for Peaceful Sleep

Are you struggling to get a good night's rest? You may be extremely tired but peaceful asleep evades you! You just can't seem to unwind and relax. Your head is filled with things that you still need to do tomorrow and even though you want to close your eyes… you just can't!
The team at homify have compiled this helpful list of bedroom ideas that could very well spruce up your sleeping quarters, making it a relaxing and comfortable space again! Everyone needs a good sleep to recharge your batteries for the next day of work!
It is imperative to have a comfortable bed and mattress, this will aid a restful sleep! While you at it, add some pleasant colours and soothing scents such as lavender, popularly known for its sleep inducing properties! Let's get started on your bedroom!
The first way to add a luxurious and comfortable effect to your bedroom is by creating an attractive bed, one with a stylish and elegant headboard! A headboard is a great way to block the cold effect of a wall, and also serves as a means to dampen sound.
This elegant wooden headboard by T2 Arquitectura & Interiores adds character to the bedroom, a decor that is completed with a nautical style blue and white wall and crisp white bed linen along with the classic all-white pedestals! This design will surely create a more relaxing ambiance to your bedroom!
One of the sure fire ways to have a restful sleep is by including a cosy bed into your bedroom. The trick is to look at the size of your bedroom before making a decision of which size bed to choose. The smaller the bedroom space, the smaller your bed should be.
It may even be worthwhile choosing a bed with storage cabinets beneath the mattress, this is especially a great idea if your storage space in the bedroom is limited. Look for a mattress base that will fit well in the bedroom and not something that has edges jutting out from the corners. This may cause bruises and injuries in a small bedroom. A discreet and practical bed… now that is perfect!
Pillows and cushions in a bedroom are there to add extra comfort! The choice of this decorative bedroom piece will have an amazing effect on how well you sleep! Everyone has their personal preference… some like a soft pillow made from goose down, while others prefer a memory foam option. But whatever your feelings are about cushions and pillows, the perfect pillow for you does exist!
Scatter cushions however are completely decorative and while they don't have any benefits to your sleep, they simply create a more beautiful looking bedroom, especially when coupled with matching bed linen! Add some designer sparkle for that extra glam bedroom and recreate the look from a magazine!
A four poster bed! Well that's opulent, romantic and dare we say it just so elegant! This modern revival on a vintage classic was seen in the homes of imperials and has a regal air! A canopy forms a veil that decorates and protects the bed and its inhabitants from mosquitoes… while just looking light and fresh!
This bed option can be made from wood, metal or even bamboo! It has a classic look that can make a bedroom seem like it's in a faraway land! Although this bed option is absolutely stunning, it seems to suit larger bedrooms! So if you have the luxury of space, this might just be the perfect choice for you!
So you've chosen your bed style, now it's time to choose your perfect mattress. This is a difficult and often costly choice! The mattress is a piece of furniture that can make or break your comfortable sleep, so it's well worth choosing wisely. Consider the materials, lifespan, quality and size before making any decision!
Choosing the correct mattress is the first step to enjoying blissful sleep and can impact your physical and mental well-being! If you and your partner are looking for a more comfortable bed, then choose something that suits both of you! A pillow top mattress… now that's added comfort!
Clean bed linen! Now that's a great way to get a good night's sleep! Enjoy fresh smelling sheets that you can just wrap yourself in! Consider a change of bed linen! This might just create that comfortable feeling that you so desperately need to fall asleep! It's amazing what effect a change in bed linen can have on your body and mind!
How about some rich and luxurious colours for that more romantic effect? Or something floral to create a happier space? While you at it, change your drapes to something matching the bed linen for a classic look and feel! Maybe all you need for a more comfortable night's sleep is a cleaner room? A better bedroom in just 15 minutes might just be an Ideabook for you!