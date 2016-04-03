Fantastic Worktops for Your Modern Kitchen

A kitchen revamp is a great way to add a modern edge to your home, especially if your cabinets are falling apart and your worktops are looking a little shoddy. Today on homify we tackle all things related to your kitchen worktop, and have a look at seven fantastic and versatile material choices to create a gorgeous kitchen!
It doesn't matter if your kitchen style is rustic, minimalist, modern or even brightly coloured! There is a worktop option for you! A stylish and trendy gourmet cooking space awaits you… all you have to do is analyse your budget and consider the colour that best matches what you want! It's that easy to have a practical and aesthetically pleasing designer kitchen!
The first material choice we analyse today is laminate. This option has all the aesthetics of natural wood, but will also suit your budget! It's easy to maintain and comes in a variety of colour options to match any kitchen! This great kitchen example by the team at Yamato-Archi looks like a high-end designer kitchen with the mix of wooden shades working well together.
It's definitely a simple and classic take on kitchen decor that we love! The modern and rustic looking kitchen has a functional element too, the design is completed by the perfect placement of spotlights! Now that's cosy!
Steel… a strong contender! Especially a great option for those the look and feel of an industrial kitchen! This durable material works well with the natural wood throughout the kitchen and creates a sleek modern design. The chunky steel element along with the appliances creates a fantastic designer inspired look that is elegant and simple. It's functional, suited for a gourmet meal and creative! Can you picture waking up to a great kitchen design such as this?
Would you opt for a more natural look in your kitchen? Then how about this wooden butcher's block worktop to complete that simple modern designer look? This addition may just create that finishing touch that you've been looking for! Enjoy a scrumptious meal at the table that doubles as a worktop too! Although a wooden worktop is not as durable as other materials, the wear and tear will add character to the solid table, creating that lived in feeling!
Do you like the idea of adding a natural stone countertop to your kitchen? It's a strong material that is cool under pressure while being excellent for food preparation too! It's a dynamic option that creates a stylish and elegant kitchen, especially when paired with modern natural wood cabinets and an exposed brick splashback! We love the sleek look that this rustic inspired kitchen portrays! Now that is dreamy!
Another great option for a kitchen countertop is quartz. While it has the same strength and durability properties as the natural stone, quartz comes with its very own bling! This worktop adds a dramatic and fancier vibe to your kitchen, as a result of the natural crystal that makes up the material.
Quartz is available in a variety of colours from simple grey to a more opulent rose! The grey toned quartz worktop in the image blends perfectly with the natural wood flooring and cabinets. But what do you think about the fact that this table can be easily moved from once place to another… check those wheels out!
Corian might not be familiar to you, but this fabulous material made by DuPont is available in a variety of colours, while being durable and elegant too! Add just the right colour to suit your colourful kitchen. We simple adore these bright blue cabinets and the classic white Corian worktop that is great for any modern kitchen! Now you can add your favourite colour to your kitchen too! A designer kitchen is that easy!
We end our Ideabook today with a look at Dekton, another great worktop choice for the modern kitchen. As far as kitchen worktop materials go, there are very few cutting edge options out there… with Dekton taking the lead.
This material is made from natural stone that has undergone a significantly sped up ageing process to create a more versatile and durable material! This option may very well become the standard which all the other countertops are measured against. Did we mention that it looks great too! If you need some more tips to Spice up your kitchen with a tasty remodel then this Ideabook is a great read!