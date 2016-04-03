Fantastic Worktops for Your Modern Kitchen

A kitchen revamp is a great way to add a modern edge to your home, especially if your cabinets are falling apart and your worktops are looking a little shoddy. Today on homify we tackle all things related to your kitchen worktop, and have a look at seven fantastic and versatile material choices to create a gorgeous kitchen!

It doesn't matter if your kitchen style is rustic, minimalist, modern or even brightly coloured! There is a worktop option for you! A stylish and trendy gourmet cooking space awaits you… all you have to do is analyse your budget and consider the colour that best matches what you want! It's that easy to have a practical and aesthetically pleasing designer kitchen!