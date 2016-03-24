A great home to grow up in

In a quiet and cold neigbourhood in Yangpyeong, South Korea, a couple decided to build a home for their young family to ensure that their children would have everything they need for their academic and physical development. The small neighbourhood offers little tutoring, so the couple decided to create an enriching and creative space for their children at home to learn and grow to their full potential.

Pung Gyeong Haim Engineers and Architects decided to undertake the journey with this family in creating a comfortable home that allows children the children to play and learn freely. The architects designed the house on the principle of creating much more space for kids to play in, and ensuring that these spaces are safe and family-oriented. Instead of outsourcing the children's areas to the outdoors, as is often the case with many homes, this particular house includes a place for children in every room, allowing them to feel like a priority.

Are you interested in seeing how the architects and designers created such a child-oriented space? Follow us to see what they did…