The house of overlap

Today on homify we will meet a very interesting house, one of which the various elements overlap and flow into one another like an elaborate puzzle on a grand scale. The M4 House is a feat of Japanese architecture, situated in a quiet residential area of Nagasaki.

Rhythm was an essential factor in the design of the building, which is evident in both the façade and the interiors of the home. Another recurring factor is the use of wood as construction material. The beauty of the wood and the rhythmic way in which it has been used throughout the structure clearly connects with the overall theme of overlap. Not only is this seen in the physical structure of the house, but also in the integrated spaces and rooms with multiple uses.