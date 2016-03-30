A modern apartment with all refinements

In Hong Kong, our experts of architecture and design - Arctitudesign - were faced with the task of designing modern, stylish and spacious home for their clients. The new residents wanted a lot of space, a contemporary living experience, a lot of comfort and well-lit rooms.

The result shows how today's notion of modern living has conquered the globe and is incredibly popular in the Far East as it is in South Africa, America and Europe.

Today at Homify, we will explore!