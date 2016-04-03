Have you thought about your dream home? What you would definitely include and what you can live without? Modern or rustic style with a touch of classic decor? Well this magnificent home by the architects at Carbone Fernandez in Argentina exudes style, elegance and charm from every angle! The smallest detail from the colour of the furniture to the unique atmosphere has been plotted and planned.

This beautiful home is functional and practical. The fabulous brick walls create a personal touch of rustic decor, adding an aesthetic dimension that is pleasant, attractive and eye-catching! It's an excellent design feature that would make any home stylish!