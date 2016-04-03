Have you thought about your dream home? What you would definitely include and what you can live without? Modern or rustic style with a touch of classic decor? Well this magnificent home by the architects at Carbone Fernandez in Argentina exudes style, elegance and charm from every angle! The smallest detail from the colour of the furniture to the unique atmosphere has been plotted and planned.
This beautiful home is functional and practical. The fabulous brick walls create a personal touch of rustic decor, adding an aesthetic dimension that is pleasant, attractive and eye-catching! It's an excellent design feature that would make any home stylish!
We end our Ideabook today with a final look at the front façade of this home. From this perspective you would never guess that such as spacious interior awaits us! The red brick walls are made even more elegant by the black iron gates and natural brown wooden doors.
This home is attractive and will definitely be an eye-catching structure on any street! The home is a perfect blend of rustic elements with modern lines. If you want to recreate a rustic interior, then have a look at The homify guide to rustic home style. It's easier than you think and a timeless style!
We begin out today with a fabulous look at the backyard! The huge turquoise blue swimming pool looks so inviting, especially on a hot summer's day! A great way to cool off in the comfort of your own home without heading out to the beach.
Here we catch a glimpse of the red brick façade. A design that has been stylish and trendy for a number of years and will continue to be a great decorative design for years to come! The home almost resembles an island paradise from this angle! But wait until you see the spacious interior!
This beautiful living room has a chic and elegant style. The neutral tone of the flooring as well as the beige leather seats makes it comfortable too. The red wooden doors, windows and matching coffee tables creates a classic decor that is simple, while the all-white walls adds a Mediterranean edge to the space.
How about that fireplace? There is no better way to enjoy a cosy and comfortable interior then to sit by the fireplace on a cold winter's day! Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa with a good book in front of the fire… now that is blissful!
A home with its very own space to entertain guests, now that is perfection! Having a few guests over for a barbecue regardless of the weather is now much easier with this great indoor barbecue and patio area. Enjoy a friendly game of billiards with your loved ones, while waiting patiently for that delicious meal!
Here that same red brick decor creates a perfect interior too, adding a charming rustic element to the interior space! This indoor barbecue can even serve as a second kitchen for those days when you have a few guests over and you want to contain the mess to an outdoor space!
A modern and stylish kitchen! Now that meets the demands of any living space. Whatever your preference gourmet or family style, this kitchen will make it happen! The darker wooden cabinets creates a stylish retro finish, while the modern appliances are sleek and chic, adding a modern element.
The centre kitchen island serves as both a working space for meal prep and a cooking area with its gas hob for efficiency. It's a stylish kitchen that meets the needs of this household perfectly! Now if you are thinking of redesigning your kitchen, you might want to think about Adding modern spice to kitchen walls with this great Ideabook from homify!
The bathroom is neutral and elegant in shades of coffee and milk. The fantastic illumination is enhanced by the large mirror, perfectly placed above the sink, making this bathroom seem even more spacious. The walls are carefully decorated in mosaic tiles of brown and white.
This bathroom has an elegant and royal style that is complemented by the yellow flowers peeping in through the window! A bright bathroom is the perfect space to apply make-up shave or even just brush your teeth and this lighting is definitely more than just decorative!