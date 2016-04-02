Chic Modern Chalet

In this edition of homify 360 we head to the Netherlands, where a fantastic traditional home has received a chic modern facelift. The expert team at Bongers Architects took on the revamp project, creating a modern country home for a young family while retaining much of the shape and characteristics of traditional Dutch homes.

The house blends in with the natural environment, making it the perfect fit for a countryside cottage. The home has generous interior space as well as a fenced off outdoor area, which will make a great space for a small farm holding! The fantastic team of architects with over 25 years of experience have met every request of the owners perfectly! Let's take a closer look!