Decoration ideas for boring balconies!

Modern living often includes living somewhere lofty, a place where the hustle and bustle of the busy city streets buzz below an apartment complex. Each apartment with its own tiny balcony adding a taste of fresh air and ventilation into the living space. But that doesn't mean your balcony needs to be unimaginative! It's actually the best way to create a fantastic outdoor space that is reflective of your personality!

This Ideabook compiled by the team at homify looks at ways to enhance your boring old balcony… creating something magical and fun instead. We've include six great ideas to make your balcony chic, vibrant and an extension of your living space!