Decoration ideas for boring balconies!

Modern living often includes living somewhere lofty, a place where the hustle and bustle of the busy city streets buzz below an apartment complex. Each apartment with its own tiny balcony adding a taste of fresh air and ventilation into the living space. But that doesn't mean your balcony needs to be unimaginative! It's actually the best way to create a fantastic outdoor space that is reflective of your personality!
This Ideabook compiled by the team at homify looks at ways to enhance your boring old balcony… creating something magical and fun instead. We've include six great ideas to make your balcony chic, vibrant and an extension of your living space!
If you are lucky enough to have a balcony with enough space for a seating area then this built-in option is a must! It's spacious and elegant with a sort of New York trendsetting appeal! The neutral colours are perfect for sleek modern and minimalist looking apartment, while the wooden frame has a strong element.
This designer piece will transform your balcony into a luxury retreat! So how about a cup of tea or coffee to go with your newspaper? Or create that exterior social zone for those warm summer nights or even a romantic candlelit dinner for two while enjoying the stunning sunset on the horizon!
Have you ever looked at your balcony floor and thought,
wow that's boring! Is it plain, old and drab concrete? Or do you think,
this monochrome tile and could definitely use a perk me up!? How about transforming your unimaginative balcony floor into this vibrant option, by adding a water based polyurethane rug!
This rug will cover your old boring floor, but at the same time add a funky and edgy decorative piece! This great outdoor rug looks like grass and adapts this balcony into a mini patio with the addition of the wooden planks and the pebbles. Now that's out of the box thinking!
Another clever way to add a touch of colour and decor to the balcony is by including some flowers, but if your space is limited for a variety of potted plants, then a hanging garden can utilise unused space. This adorable design sees flowers in conventional plant pots placed in a white birdcage for extra flair.
However, if you don't have a birdcage then use old wired clothing hangers to hang you plant pots from, splash on some bright coloured paint for a dash of vibrancy and create a stunning balcony at the same time! It's that simple and easy to be creative and plant the herbs you've always wanted, but without the garden!
You may have taken the time and effort to create a fantastic outdoor space, one that is reflective of your personality. But you don't seem to use it that often because of that nosey neighbour next door that always seems to appear outside whenever you're enjoying a romantic moment.
It might be time to block your neighbour's view of your balcony with a metal or wooden divider by Studio Earthbox as seen in the image! This fantastic idea even has a plant box attached to it, so you add some creative earthly decor while you at it! Alternatively Venetian or Roman blinds work just as well to create that private element.
Have you ever considered a themed outdoor space? How about Moroccan? Complete the fantastic idea with a polypropylene rope rug for that warming aspect, colourful seating and maybe even some drapes. It's a great way to entertain, do yoga or just relax while enjoying the sunshine!
This decorative setting will ensure that you dream about a great desert getaway, a place of delightful bliss filled with fresh air and the sounds of the night. This idea is sure to show off your more fun side and it will be a worthwhile decor when all your friends are over for a great meal!
Using pallets as a decorative piece along with some elegant flowers, now that's an excellent use of the space against that boring brick wall. A pallet is made of unpolished wood used to create the framework of a box or crate, so before you throw your away think about the possibilities of using it to create a vertical garden!
You can now cleverly organise your balcony and grow some great flowers and even herbs if you like by adding some potted plants to the space. If you need more hints and tips to Have your own herb garden at home then this Ideabook is worth a read for you! Growing your own goods in a small space has never been this easy!