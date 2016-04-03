The Family House That Enjoys Life

Today on homify 360°, we jet off to sunny São Tomé, Portugal, where we take a sneak peek at how architectural geniuses Arrillaga&Parola gave new life to a suburban house.
Built in 2014, our designers were tasked with the request of creating modern functionality in a space that can accommodate the contemporary needs of the family living in the 21st century.
The landscape where the house is situated presented an ideal starting point for the project – lush, green vegetation that not only provides adequate shade for the family, but also presents a picturesque setting for the family.
But don’t be fooled by the rigid lines, strong brick paving, and asymmetrical vision portrayed by the front facade. This house is all about playing it cool and enjoying life while keeping it ultra stylish!
A vision of rectangular precision greets us at the front. Coated in a collection of metal greys, the house boasts a very contemporary aesthetic layout.
A part of the roof has been elevated to allow for more windows / natural lighting, lending a bit of air to the house’s facade.
Notice how prominently the house’s linear design offsets with the curvy landscape that surrounds the house – not just in shape, but also in colour.
As soon as dusk settles in, the main entrance gets bathed in a warm and charming glow of exterior lighting. We love how pleasant the light illuminates the brick paving, and how splendid that warm glow lights up the interiors.
And, of course, what good is a main entrance without a patch of grass or garden to welcome you to the front door?
Located at the back patio is a neat wall opening, allowing not just a see-through to the other side, but also a convenient spot for a micro garden. It is here where the owners house their small selection of herbs and aromatic plants, getting the ideal mix of shade and sunshine.
From this angle it is like a peaking through a window into the house, and with those beautiful ceiling beams glowing illumination, we simply must see more.
And right through that wall garden is the family hot-spot; the patio where the family barbeques and spend some quality time on a regular basis.
The patio dining set is made from wood and painted a crisp white, matching up beautifully with the ceiling. We love how exquisitely that brick floor contrasts (both in texture and colour) with the furniture.
A few steps back we locate a garden seating set, made of dark iron. This open space presents the ideal location for some exterior leisure, where the adults can fire up a grill, dine in style, and also sit and watch the kids live out their dream worlds.
It is not just the exterior that makes use of the two-rooms-in-one-space plan. Upon entering the house, we discover that the living room and dining room also share an open-floor plan. And since the outsides so perfectly made use of a neutral colour palette, it was repeated on the inside, albeit in a warmer fashion.
Although strictly a modern-style house, the family opted for vintage furniture that exude a charming and homily vibe. Notice that exceptional cart used as a coffee table, complete with iron wheels.
Enhancing the lightness of the colour tones is the lighting pouring in from the raised ceiling (that we pointed out earlier). This plays sublimely with the sandy colour of the wooden floors, as well as the dusty mocha tone of the walls.
From the living area to the dining spot, and here the colours take on a slightly cool form. Upholstered chairs in a sapphire tone were chosen for the dining set, while the dining table sports a fresh and tranquil white.
A ceiling lamp with a pleated texture completes the inside lighting, adding a touch of warm glow to meal time.
All in all, a chic and stylish facade that opens up onto a charismatic interior, perfect for the modern family that seeks a warm and welcoming space for their homly lives. homify most definitely approves!