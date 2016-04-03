The Family House That Enjoys Life

Today on homify 360°, we jet off to sunny São Tomé, Portugal, where we take a sneak peek at how architectural geniuses Arrillaga&Parola gave new life to a suburban house.

Built in 2014, our designers were tasked with the request of creating modern functionality in a space that can accommodate the contemporary needs of the family living in the 21st century.

The landscape where the house is situated presented an ideal starting point for the project – lush, green vegetation that not only provides adequate shade for the family, but also presents a picturesque setting for the family.

But don’t be fooled by the rigid lines, strong brick paving, and asymmetrical vision portrayed by the front facade. This house is all about playing it cool and enjoying life while keeping it ultra stylish!