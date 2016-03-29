The Nifty Family Home

Designed by K2 Architects, based in Germany, this home is nifty, compact, functional and comfortable—everything that you could want in a family home. You'll see just how sophisticated simple can be!
Nicknamed Haus P, this home will give you the inspiration that you need to create your own functional and stylish family space that utilises views and makes the most of every nook and cranny. With subtle, earthy colours and tones as well as spacious rooms and warm living spaces, you'll figure out just how to apply these same principles to your own family home.
So today at homify, we are going to explore precision when it comes to ingenuity in architecture.
From the front of the house, where the main entrance is featured, we can see how quaint, practical and homely this space looks.
Firstly, there is a garage area for two vehicles, which is a must when it comes to a family home. A garage keeps your cars, bicycles, surfboards and other large items out of the rain, hail, snow, wind and sun, protecting them. With a full family, there are lots of these kinds of items to look after so it's great to have a dedicated space to store all of them
The entrance features large glass windows and doors, welcoming guests into the warmth and homeliness. Large glass windows and doors are a great addition to a family home, providing a glimpse into the beauty and coziness of the interior. It also allows for natural light to filter into the space.
When we move around to the back of the house, we can see that the designers have continued the theme of beautiful, natural colours. Grey, cream and wood allows for the exterior to blend into the gorgeous green surrounds.
The architects have utilised the views around the site, perching the house on a slope. The large glass windows and doors allow the home to spill out onto the exterior.
While this home is compact, it is a double-storey, providing enough space for the whole family. Utilising vertical space is always a plus, creating extra rooms without having to take up more land.
When it comes to building a house, make sure that you keep the natural surrounds in tact. Trees, grass, boulders and plants are the natural decor that ensures the exterior of your home looks magnificent.
If we move into the interior of the house, we can see that white and light wood play a very prominent role. This creates a very bright and light family home.
The designers have also gone for a very minimalist look in this space as well. Why? Because in a family home there is often a lot of clutter as it is. Where possible, it's great to use only functional pieces in a space to keep it looking neat, tidy and spacious. You'll notice large cupboards at the end of this space, which provides fantastic storage solutions to keep all of the family's possessions carefully stored away, out of sight.
For some families however, they may like a bit more colour or a touch more of decor. This can be achieved with a beautiful painting or a vase of flowers. Check out these products for stairs and hallways for inspiration for your own home!
Tip: When it comes to a family home, always have a rail installed on the staircase. You don't want anyone slipping when the are travelling up or down the stairs!
Do you see what we mean about lots of personal possessions?
A kid's bedroom should be a space where they can play, have fun and escape into their fantasy worlds. This bedroom has achieved exactly this with the designers including themes, colours and accessories that work for a young girl.
A great tip when it comes to a kid's bedroom is to keep the walls and furniture neutral, adding splashes of colour or character in the form of artwork, linen or even a chair. In this way, when a little girl outgrows pink, for example, the look and feel of the bedroom can be changed without having to spend too much money on replacing furniture.
You can also ask your child to help you when it comes to decorating their bedroom. It is their space after all, so they should have some say. Get them to pick out their favourite duvet set or the desk that they want—which will make doing homework that much easier!
Tip: Invest in a good cupboard, drawers or shelves. This way you can still keep toys and books neatly packed away when possible.
We end off our tour in the dining room, which is a sharp contrast to the previous photograph of the kid's bedroom.
This is a space of organisation, comfort, style and trend.
The first thing that you will notice is how light this room is, made possible by the large glass sliding doors that open the interior space up onto the exterior space.
The designers have also opted for a very neutral space in terms of colour, pairing a wooden dining room table with chocolate brown chairs. This is very chic!
The overhead lamp is the next best feature in the room, providing ambiance and atmosphere to the space. When you have guests over or you're enjoying a romantic dinner, you don't want bright lights beating down on you. A little lamp like this means some soft light that provides a very comfortable setting.
This is a family home that features the necessities with style and trend, without going over the top. Everything about it is functional and fabulous!
If you like this house, you'll love: The house that changes views.