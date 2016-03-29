The Nifty Family Home

Designed by K2 Architects, based in Germany, this home is nifty, compact, functional and comfortable—everything that you could want in a family home. You'll see just how sophisticated simple can be!

Nicknamed Haus P, this home will give you the inspiration that you need to create your own functional and stylish family space that utilises views and makes the most of every nook and cranny. With subtle, earthy colours and tones as well as spacious rooms and warm living spaces, you'll figure out just how to apply these same principles to your own family home.

So today at homify, we are going to explore precision when it comes to ingenuity in architecture.