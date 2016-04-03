​How Can I Separate My Dining Room And Kitchen?

Open-plan rooms are just great, aren’t they? Especially if it’s the kitchen and dining room that share a space. Enjoying that free-flowing vibe between the cook and guests (who are keeping you company from the dining table whilst they savour your exquisite wine collection) really helps to make your dinner gatherings more special.

However, we do sometimes want to separate these two spaces ever so slightly. Especially as the evening progresses and more and more dirty dishes and glasses start piling up in the kitchen. Or when we want to whip up that secret sauce that’s considered a family recipe, and we don’t want the friends to see what ingredients are being used.

Regardless of your excuses for wanting to divide your kitchen and dining space, there are some creative solutions that can help create boundaries and privacy between these two spaces – and homify has them right here!