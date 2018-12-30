The best choices for deck materials in South Africa

As South Africans, we love spending time outdoors. But of course in order to enhance our al fresco socialising, decently styled spaces are necessary. And one of the most popular choices (worldwide) is a wooden deck.
Outdoor decking offers a sublime solution for entertaining, relaxing, dining, etc. And with our year-round ideal weather conditions, we are truly blessed with plenty of sunshine, ensuring that a deck is a positive investment for our homes, too.
Just think about the impression a great deck, leading out to the garden / back yard, can have – not only on you, but also your guests and potential buyers (should you decide to sell your home in the future).
But what are our options, in South Africa, should we decide to treat ourselves to a beautiful spacious deck?
Before you even begin dreaming about where to install a beautiful deck, consider the proper professionals to help you achieve that stunning outdoor space. Decking is a project that requires heaps of knowledge and experience, and it’s not something we’d advise a regular DIYer to attempt.
For the perfect professionals, we recommend Beton Haus (PTY) LTD. Based in Cape Town, Beton Haus is a construction company, with over 40 years’ experience, specialising in renovations and structural concrete works.
The main goal of this company is to ensure top-notch results for the client, in terms of both visual aesthetics and safety. Thus, the firm liaises with all relevant engineers and architects to ensure first-rate quality for any project, regardless of size or budget.
Their ever-increasing portfolio boasts a wide range of services including home renovations, painting, flooring, tiling, plastering, built-in cabinetry, plumbing, electrical structural changes, staircases, swimming pools, decking installation, and much more.
Two main types of decking materials exist: wood and composite. Composite decks are made by combining recycled materials like wood and plastic, which results in a long-lasting and very good-looking design. Wood/timber is a traditional material that has been used for countless decks worldwide. Thanks to the wood’s natural texture and colours, the finished result can perfectly complement the surrounding environment, regardless of whether the deck is in the bushveld, near the beach, or in the middle of a bustling city.
As already mentioned, it is advised to make use of seasoned professionals for your deck, unless you are a very experienced DIYer.
For a composite deck, the installation process is relatively straightforward. But just remember that a badly installed deck can be instable, meaning you are risking people’s safety in addition to wasting time and money!
After deciding on the ideal materials for your deck and which professionals to use, some planning and measuring are in order. Keep in mind that perfect measurements are crucial, so be sure to use the right tools (tape measure, spirit measure, etc.). Of course if you use seasoned professionals for the job, they’ll be sure to have the correct tools and the right measurements!
Decide where you want your deck to be placed and whether structural changes to your yard/house will be necessary. It’s also important, at this stage, to already know what you’ll be using your deck for, i.e. outdoor dining, lounging near the pool, etc.
One of the benefits of composite wood decking is that it offers a myriad of choices in terms of the final design’s look and feel. Timber decking is ideal for a natural and more traditional style.
It’s not surprising that timber decking is a popular addition to many South African homes, as it’s perfect for transforming bland spaces (gardens, yards, patios, etc.) into eye-catching layouts. And as timber is so versatile, practically any shape, size and colour can be chosen, meaning you are bound to find the perfect deck for your particular tastes.
While calculating the budget for your deck, be sure to factor in maintenance and care. Timber decks should not be varnished, but oiled to keep that natural moisture and colour. And if regular maintenance is maintained, that wooden deck can last for years.
Composite decks, on the other hand, don’t require any special care and can be cleaned much easier.
