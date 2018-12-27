14 stunning staircase design ideas for your home

So much more than just a means of connecting different floor levels, interior staircases can become fabulous focal points and form part of a room’s interior décor – when designed correctly, of course.

What makes staircase designs so interesting and fun is that, similar to other architectural features, there are various materials, styles, sizes and colours to play with. Straight, Winder, Half-Landing, Spiral… these are just some of the different designs for staircases. Plus one’s options increase even further with additional models like open- or closed risers, stringers or spines, etc.

Let’s be inspired with some top-notch staircase designs and also take a look at one Johannesburg professional that can be counted on for a deluxe staircase design in your home…