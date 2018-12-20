Modern apartment designs by Johannesburg architects

When it comes to architectural experts servicing Johannesburg and the greater Gauteng area, the team at Peridot Architects definitely know what they’re talking about. As a multidisciplinary practice, this architectural firm approaches every project with the aim of letting the end result (the building) reflect its own personality and style while also staying true to its core function.

As a seasoned firm, Peridot Architects likes to play with materials, designs, and decorative touches. This is widely reflected in their ever-increasing portfolio, which showcases a diverse range of projects completed in South Africa. In addition to architectural designs, Peridot Architects can also be counted on for space planning and interior design for both the residential- and commercial industries.

Let’s see what they accomplished when presented with a brief requesting a row of modern flats…