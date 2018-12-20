Modern apartment designs by Johannesburg architects

When it comes to architectural experts servicing Johannesburg and the greater Gauteng area, the team at Peridot Architects definitely know what they’re talking about. As a multidisciplinary practice, this architectural firm approaches every project with the aim of letting the end result (the building) reflect its own personality and style while also staying true to its core function.
As a seasoned firm, Peridot Architects likes to play with materials, designs, and decorative touches. This is widely reflected in their ever-increasing portfolio, which showcases a diverse range of projects completed in South Africa. In addition to architectural designs, Peridot Architects can also be counted on for space planning and interior design for both the residential- and commercial industries.
Let’s see what they accomplished when presented with a brief requesting a row of modern flats…
As per the client’s brief to the architects, a modern row of flats was needed that could incorporate a request for a luxurious style. Request accepted, as per these 3D renderings!
All of the units flaunt comfortable layouts that consist of four bedrooms (complete with en-suite bathrooms), a pyjama lounge (a must-have if you want your interiors to have a sense of modern luxury), plus an open-plan living area, kitchen and dining space.
As space is definitely on the decrease, modern-day architects and designers have to continually conjure up new ways in which to make small-scale living more comfortable and stylish. And that’s precisely whey the open-plan layout has become the epitome of 21st century living.
See how these modern apartments get to combine cooking, washing, dining, and living areas while also ensuring adequate legroom for moving about. An overall neutral colour palette (consisting mostly of off-whites, earthy beiges and dusty stone hues) ensure the end result looks even more open and visually spacious.
Of course the exterior façade couldn't be left behind, which is why a less-is-more look was opted for to perfectly complement the neutral style of the interiors.
Presenting a subtle look, the exteriors flaunt a minimum amount of materials, with the caramel-tinted timber enjoying prime presence. Glass balustrades and floor-to-ceiling windows / glass doors further promote the modern style that make up these luxury terrace housing.
For a further glimpse into this project, let’s see a few more images that detail the exterior design of this modern apartment building.
Getting your house ready for the holidays? See these 4 home renovation ideas to make your summer the best ever.