Johannesburg’s top-notch kitchen designers and fitters

Our newest homify designer focus is on Zingana Kitchens, the cabinetry experts of Johannesburg. Ever since opening in 2010, this seasoned company has been changing the way homeowners see (and use) the hearts of their homes: their kitchens.
Taking into consideration each client’s unique tastes, available spaces, budgets and requirements, Zingana Kitchens ensures first-rate results with anything from built-in cupboards, custom-made vanities and hand-crafted furniture to bespoke office fittings, unique bathroom vanities and 3D renders.
Let’s see what this team is capable of with one of their most recent accomplishments: an eclectic-style kitchen with solid teak detail.
This project was recently executed for Redecor Interiors. During the previous renovation, some of the original teak shelving managed to be salvaged from the client’s home.
Waste not want not; thus, the stunning wood was incorporated into the new kitchen design to ensure a classic touch to the overall contemporary design, plus a complementary nod to the neutral/soft earthy colour scheme.
We all know that one of the best (and easiest) ways to style up a kitchen is by focusing on the hardware. And case in point, this contemporary kitchen which manages to stand out even more due to the boldness of the modern black handles on the Congo-coloured cabinets.
To up the visual aesthetics even more, fresh lighting (in blue shade) was added to the adjacent walls. The result is a softened look that makes this culinary corner seem more open and inviting – what else would you want for one of the top socialising spaces in your home?
Then came the eye-catching décor with colours and patterns that treated this contemporary space to a unique eclectic look. With the project done and dusted, these homeowners were treated to a practical kitchen (the U-shaped layout is considered to be one of the best by kitchen planners) that flaunts an elegant and relaxing look.
Let’s treat ourselves to a few more images that further detail this magnificent kitchen makeover.
Make sure your cooking space stays hot with The kitchen design trends for 2019.