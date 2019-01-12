Johannesburg’s top-notch kitchen designers and fitters

Our newest homify designer focus is on Zingana Kitchens, the cabinetry experts of Johannesburg. Ever since opening in 2010, this seasoned company has been changing the way homeowners see (and use) the hearts of their homes: their kitchens.

Taking into consideration each client’s unique tastes, available spaces, budgets and requirements, Zingana Kitchens ensures first-rate results with anything from built-in cupboards, custom-made vanities and hand-crafted furniture to bespoke office fittings, unique bathroom vanities and 3D renders.

Let’s see what this team is capable of with one of their most recent accomplishments: an eclectic-style kitchen with solid teak detail.



