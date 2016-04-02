​Dine in style with these dining room revamps

“The only time to eat diet food is while you're waiting for the steak to cook.” ― Julia Child

Mrs Child certainly knew a thing or two about cuisine: from roast duck with orange sauce to simple scrambled eggs, she ensured every meal was a memory.

However, a glorious meal can only be truly outstanding if it’s enjoyed in the right environment, and what better place to wine and dine in style than one’s very own dining room? From breakfast to dinner, the dining room is there to accumulate a wealth of different scents, a myriad of different tastes, and a lifetime of memories.

So, what happens when you’re perfectly happy with your cooking skills, yet feel that your dining space can do with a little zhuzhing up? Why, you simply read on…