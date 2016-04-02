​All About The Status

homify 360°, your favourite source for daily architectural and interior design, takes a futuristic eastern turn today. We head off to Sai Kung in Hong Kong, an area known for its beautiful beaches and trails – which makes it the ideal location for the luxurious home we are viewing today.
Interior designer firm Millimeter Interior Design Limited pulled out all the stylish stops when they transformed this narrow, four-storey, 423 square-metre home, which positively oozes luxury. The fortunate family which gets to call this stylish space “home” has access to an integrated garage, a large living room, four en-suite bedrooms, a utility room, as well as a master bedroom that features a glamorous walk-in closet. On top of that (literally) is an open-roof terrace, which flaunts panoramic views of the ocean and adjacent forests.
Let’s kick off our tour immediately!
Although the house is located on a property that is long and thin, the architects have turned this challenge into an opportunity: they built the home to cover 4 levels in order to maximise the living space, with the top level being used as a roof terrace, where some fabulous entertaining no doubt occurs on a regular basis.
Fitting perfectly into the ground area of the property is a swimming pool, framed by raw concrete and timber walls that echo the house’s facade.
Looking closely, we can see that the different levels of the house resemble an unevenly stacked pile of boxes, with the overhanging space used to create small balconies on each level.
The ground floor area is divided into three sections: the pool, the deck, and a small relaxation zone. The pool and deck evenly split the width of the outdoor space, with the pool ensuring sufficient space for everything from lap-practising to tranquil floating.
The bottom end of the pool boasts a water feature, a stunning decorative element that delivers filtered water back into the pool. The rear area is where we retreat for some quiet relaxation – surrounded by gardens, this spot presents a raised view back towards that extravagant home.
Everything we have seen so far is impressive and beautiful, but our breaths are taken away upon entering the interiors.
Sharing its space (on a raised platform) with the living room is the garage, designed with glass walls to allow for an unobstructed view from one area into the next. And sitting proudly in the garage? A fiery Ferrari, a proud display of status. Complete with spotlights for enhanced effects, the Ferrari is displayed just like a Louvre art piece, which cancels out the need for additional wall hangings or decorations on the ground level – that car is the art.
The home is also where the owner calls business meetings, allowing that Ferrari to act as a prime trophy that speaks volumes about success.
Fabulous folding glass doors link up the interiors with the outdoors, opening up the space quite beautifully. A neutral colour palette of blacks, whites and greys allows the Ferrari’s red to glimmer deliciously, making it a striking focal point.
Unique stage lighting illuminates the space, a lighting style not often used in homes. Yet it works tremendously well, as the bright white lighting hidden in the facades of the walls draws our eyes from the backyard up to that status symbol sitting in the garage.
The kitchen has been sunk below ground level, making it an invisible scene when viewed from the outside. Lowering it one metre, it adds some extra depth to a home that plays superbly with different levels. But there’s no overlooking happening once we see the kitchen, for elegant stainless steel adorns the surfaces, staying in line with the minimalist feel of the home.
A glass panel separates the kitchen from the living space. The panel is situated right next to the dining table at ground level, putting the diners closer to eye level than the cook in the kitchen.
The table top is made from the same material as the floor. What’s more, it can be lowered and raised as desired (even all the way to ground level), adding extra floor for indoor entertaining.
As we ascend to the next level, we enter the second living space. A muted monochrome palette continues to adorn the room, with cushions and wall features bringing in some added hues and textures.
Timber (in a colour that is reminiscent of a rainy day on the beach) adorns the floors, fitting in splendidly with the whites and greys.
The study/exercise area of the home keeps up the interior consistency by featuring timber and muted colour tones. With open spaces, this room is the ideal room for uninterrupted thoughts and focused energy, required for either working or exercising.
And speaking of exercising, that futuristic cross trainer adds an exceptional touch to the already modern vibe that exudes from everywhere. That design exercise bike is called a Ciclotte, an exercise tool that is much more than a mere heart-rate raiser – it is an object of design.
Where the study allows for uninterrupted focus, the main bedroom presents the ideal space for elegant rest. Spacious and timeless, yet full of character and personality, the third-floor bedroom also features a balcony with a view of the backyard, and into the surrounding forest.
Large glass doors can be pulled back to allow for decadent glows of sunshine and air to flood the bedroom, which, together with those neutral colours, can only serve to make the bedroom that more visually spacious.
And what is styling slumber without an en-suite bathroom? Glass walls ensure that this room feels like one large, uninterrupted space. Mocha brown marble floors zone off the washing area, creating a striking contrast next to that sandy timber flooring.
The sharp linear design that is present throughout the house is lit up glamorously by downlights, ensuring glowing recommendations of this bathroom / walk-in closet.
Just a quick example of how modern design, futuristic touches, and exquisite attention to detail can culminate in a chic residence that is the epitome of stylish 21st century living.