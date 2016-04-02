​All About The Status

homify 360°, your favourite source for daily architectural and interior design, takes a futuristic eastern turn today. We head off to Sai Kung in Hong Kong, an area known for its beautiful beaches and trails – which makes it the ideal location for the luxurious home we are viewing today.

Interior designer firm Millimeter Interior Design Limited pulled out all the stylish stops when they transformed this narrow, four-storey, 423 square-metre home, which positively oozes luxury. The fortunate family which gets to call this stylish space “home” has access to an integrated garage, a large living room, four en-suite bedrooms, a utility room, as well as a master bedroom that features a glamorous walk-in closet. On top of that (literally) is an open-roof terrace, which flaunts panoramic views of the ocean and adjacent forests.

Let’s kick off our tour immediately!