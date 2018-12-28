Got wood? These 10 floor materials know how to fake it

When it comes to flooring choices, few options come even close to wood. Its natural beauty, its texture, its visual appeal – no wonder it pops up in so many homes and rooms worldwide!

But let’s remember that in addition to being beautiful, wood is also one of the more expensive options for floors. And that’s why faux wood has become the more popular (one might even say ‘trendier’) alternative in recent years.

But which materials know how to ‘fake it’ when it comes to imitating wood? These options are definitely worth considering…



