Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Got wood? These 10 floor materials know how to fake it

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Leon Carpets for ESI Attorneys, Wanabiwood Flooring Wanabiwood Flooring Commercial spaces
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to flooring choices, few options come even close to wood. Its natural beauty, its texture, its visual appeal – no wonder it pops up in so many homes and rooms worldwide! 

But let’s remember that in addition to being beautiful, wood is also one of the more expensive options for floors. And that’s why faux wood has become the more popular (one might even say ‘trendier’) alternative in recent years. 

But which materials know how to ‘fake it’ when it comes to imitating wood? These options are definitely worth considering…  


1. Stoneware

Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Modern living room
INTERAZULEJO
INTERAZULEJO

Thanks to the skilful use of patterning and colouring, a new interpretation of wood-effect porcelain stoneware can pass off as wood. Perfect for both modern and rustic spaces, this flooring option can also be used in a variety of industries, from residential to retail. 


2. Tile

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify
homify

It’s easy to clean, extremely durable, available in a multitude of colours, textures and patterns… thus, why would you not consider tile options that imitate wooden surfaces? 


3. Vinyl

Leon Carpets for ESI Attorneys, Wanabiwood Flooring Wanabiwood Flooring Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Wanabiwood Flooring

Leon Carpets for ESI Attorneys

Wanabiwood Flooring
Wanabiwood Flooring
Wanabiwood Flooring

Modern vinyl flooring trends look and feel just like real wood, but it all depends on the professional / manufacturer you use. 

Fortunately, WanabiWood is in the know when it comes to sustainable and super stylish flooring options. Located in Johannesburg (but known for completing high-end projects throughout the country and overseas), WanabiWood is part of South African Wood, Laminate and Flooring Association (SAWLFA), and NanoSilver™ Technology application. They are completely qualified and experienced at delivering both vinyl and laminate flooring – plus their vinyl products are 100% virgin material.


4. Linoleum

SUELO VINILICO, Almacén de Carpintería Gómez Almacén de Carpintería Gómez Walls
Almacén de Carpintería Gómez
Almacén de Carpintería Gómez

Ideal for areas prone to spills and splatters, linoleum remains one of the top choices for those seeking a bathroom or kitchen with a “wooden” floor. 

5. Fitted pieces

PAVIMENTOS RESIDENCIALES, PAVIMENTOS GERFLOR PAVIMENTOS GERFLOR Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
PAVIMENTOS GERFLOR
PAVIMENTOS GERFLOR

In addition to flaunting a deliciously rustic effect that also works in modern spaces, fitted pieces are also easy to install. 


6. Laminate

Elegant Wood - Laminate Flooring, Wanabiwood Flooring Wanabiwood Flooring Floors
Wanabiwood Flooring

Elegant Wood—Laminate Flooring

Wanabiwood Flooring
Wanabiwood Flooring
Wanabiwood Flooring

Who wants to rip up their floors every few years and start from scratch? Laminate cancels out that problem due to the fact that it lasts so long. And it’s also one of the much cheaper alternatives. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A laminate alternative

Vivienda El Cabanyal, Enblanc Enblanc Modern kitchen
Enblanc
Enblanc

Another popular laminate flooring option is one that’s created from panels of wood fibres. After being stuck together, the results are pressed to form a panel that is quite believable, as it even flaunts the veins and colours of real wood. 


8. Porcelain

Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Study/office
INTERAZULEJO
INTERAZULEJO

Porcelain-imitating-wood is not only beautiful due to the fact that it shows off textural details, but also very practical – perfect for high-traffic areas like an office. 


9. Detailed ceramic

Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Walls
INTERAZULEJO
INTERAZULEJO

Take a closer look at what can be achieved with high-detail ceramic tiles made to look like wood. 


10. Stoneware in the living room

Pavimentos imitación a madera, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Living room
INTERAZULEJO
INTERAZULEJO

How about seeing what high-detail stoneware look like in a living room? Could you tell it’s not real wood?

That takes care of your house’s interior floors, but what about the exterior detail? See 4 of South Africa’s most popular house design styles.

[ZA] collage2, IRIS C. - homify IRIS C. - homify
IRIS C.—homify
IRIS C. - homify
14 stunning staircase design ideas for your home
Which of these faux wood options would you consider for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks