3 kitchen designs by Durban interior designers

Variety is the spice of life! That is what makes today’s homify 360° gem so much better than our usual discoveries, for it allows the clients to choose between options – and us to imagine which one we’d settle on if we were in charge!
Coming from Linken Designs, Interior Designers in Durban, are these three kitchen designs for a house in Zimbali. Known for flaunting a distinct modern minimalist African statement style, this interior design firm can always be counted on to include visual detail via textured fabrics, modern geometric shapes, plus a touch of African vivacity with some décor (which is usually in the form of abstract paintings).
In addition to interior design, Linken Designs also provides South Africa with services such as furniture design, 3D visuals and animation, plus kitchen designs.
And speaking of kitchens, let’s get to it!
The first option definitely takes the less-is-more approach to interior design very seriously. Having said that, though, don't label this kitchen design as dull – ‘stylishly subtle’ is more like it!
And we have no trouble envisioning ourselves enjoying a morning cup of coffee (and an evening glass of wine) at the star attraction in this modern space: the island, of course!
Flaunting the same soft neutral colour palette as the first design is option number two. And what really catches the eye here is how the various surfaces and finishes complement one another (while also uniquely contrasting from each another). Case in point, the sleekness of the stainless steel making the wooden- and granite countertops become even more prominent.
Our last option is in a U-shaped layout, voted as one of the most practical options for kitchens, especially smaller ones. All the winning touches (wooden finishes, comfy bar stools, an open and airy ambience, etc.) make a return, alongside modern lighting designs to ensure this option is a 21st century beauty.
