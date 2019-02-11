3 kitchen designs by Durban interior designers

Variety is the spice of life! That is what makes today’s homify 360° gem so much better than our usual discoveries, for it allows the clients to choose between options – and us to imagine which one we’d settle on if we were in charge!

Coming from Linken Designs, Interior Designers in Durban, are these three kitchen designs for a house in Zimbali. Known for flaunting a distinct modern minimalist African statement style, this interior design firm can always be counted on to include visual detail via textured fabrics, modern geometric shapes, plus a touch of African vivacity with some décor (which is usually in the form of abstract paintings).

In addition to interior design, Linken Designs also provides South Africa with services such as furniture design, 3D visuals and animation, plus kitchen designs.

And speaking of kitchens, let’s get to it!