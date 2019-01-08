The R3.4 million seaside home by Sandton interior designers

Nothing like exploring a newly styled-up holiday home to get us in the mood for the year-end holidays! And this particular gem comes to us from CS Design, a seasoned interior design firm located in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Offering an array of services (including interior design, 3D rendering, space planning, custom furniture designs, sourcing of appropriate materials and pieces, workshops, etc.), CS Design is known for its commitment to deluxe designs and first-class results, as evidenced by their numerous projects completed not only across southern Africa, but also in selected locations in the UK and New York.

Let’s see what they accomplished when presented with a holiday home that needed to become a full-time residence in De Kelders, a picturesque coastal village in the Western Cape…



