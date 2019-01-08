The R3.4 million seaside home by Sandton interior designers

Nothing like exploring a newly styled-up holiday home to get us in the mood for the year-end holidays! And this particular gem comes to us from CS Design, a seasoned interior design firm located in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Offering an array of services (including interior design, 3D rendering, space planning, custom furniture designs, sourcing of appropriate materials and pieces, workshops, etc.), CS Design is known for its commitment to deluxe designs and first-class results, as evidenced by their numerous projects completed not only across southern Africa, but also in selected locations in the UK and New York.
Let’s see what they accomplished when presented with a holiday home that needed to become a full-time residence in De Kelders, a picturesque coastal village in the Western Cape…
Any home that spans a spacious 450 m² can make room for a fabulous open-plan layout that allows a lounge to bleed into a dining room, as seen here.
And as the great Atlantic Ocean awaits just outside, it made perfect sense to bring some of its deep blues indoors in the form of sofas, scatter cushions and wallpaper.
The heart of this particular home does not disappoint. Flaunting a welcoming U-shaped layout, this spacious beauty is equally dedicated to being a work zone, a storage space for numerous kitchen accessories, plus a socialising / informal dining area.
Our favourite piece? Most definitely those steel pendants dangling above the breakfast bar!
Large enough to accommodate a stylish little seating area in front of the bed (as evidenced in a later photo), the main bedroom is also dedicated to a blue colour scheme, albeit with a touch of turquoise thrown in.
Notice the supreme amount of fabrics ensuring a soft, layered look. Scatter cushions, a throw neatly framing the bottom edge of the bed, delicate linen, a tufted headboard… what's not to love in here?
When nature calls, this modern beauty is the right space to answer. Enjoying a fabulously patterned look (is it just us, or do those wall surfaces resemble millions of little fish?), this modern bathroom is all about visual detail – and practicality, of course.
Browse ahead to see a few more images of this home’s delightful new design, including the view enjoyed from the garden…
Gearing up to keep your interiors trendy next year? Then you’re going to need to click on And the Pantone Colour of the Year 2019 is…