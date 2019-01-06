Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The veranda extension that made us go “va-va-voom!”

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Nelspruit-based ENDesigns Architectural Studio is no stranger when it comes to high-quality results. Known as a passionate and committed architectural firm, the company approaches each and every project differently by taking each client’s unique needs and wants into consideration. 

Together with the appropriate brief, budget and site conditions, ENDesigns Architectural Studio uses its array of seasoned experts to create architecture that not only form physical structures, but also serve as extensions of the relevant landscapes.

Operating throughout Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa, the firm offers a variety of services including residential- and commercial designs, alterations and renovations, as well as documentation and contract administration of new buildings.

Let’s see what they accomplished when asked to upgrade an outdated veranda…  


A complementary structure

Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern living room
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

The brief from the client requested the improvement of their house’s existing veranda, yet also stipulated that the finished design should not look like an add-on, but rather blend in with the rest of the exterior façade. 


A much grander design

View from inside ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View from inside

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Comparing the ‘before’ and ‘after’ shots, there are no prizes for guessing that the upgraded design is considerably larger. Thus, with the right professionals on the job, this veranda went from a regular outdoor patio to an impressive design which flaunt an open-plan layout of a spacious dining- and lounging area. 


The exterior views

View towards Verandah ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Verandah

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Viewing the old and new structures from the outside, we can clearly discern the more modern approach the upgraded design enjoys. Pitched roofing, timber-clad gable, generous folding doors that usher in decadent amounts of natural light and landscape views… what's not to love?


Becoming one with the outdoors

View towards Verandah ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Verandah

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Similar to the old design, the new one also includes an open, uncovered patio where the homeowners can relax and entertain guests when the weather allows for it. And when it becomes a case of the more, the merrier, those floor-to-ceiling glass doors simply fold out of the way to make this exterior space become one with the grand interiors. Simple, yet unforgettable!

Let’s enjoy a few more visuals that further detail this amazing veranda design…

Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Gable roof
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern houses
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Verandah Extension

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

From one inspirational structure to another, let’s take a look at A beautiful residential extension in Northcliff


A brilliant brick-home makeover by Johannesburg interior designers
We definitely love it, but would much rather hear how you feel about this upgrade...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks