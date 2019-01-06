The veranda extension that made us go “va-va-voom!”

Nelspruit-based ENDesigns Architectural Studio is no stranger when it comes to high-quality results. Known as a passionate and committed architectural firm, the company approaches each and every project differently by taking each client’s unique needs and wants into consideration.

Together with the appropriate brief, budget and site conditions, ENDesigns Architectural Studio uses its array of seasoned experts to create architecture that not only form physical structures, but also serve as extensions of the relevant landscapes.

Operating throughout Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa, the firm offers a variety of services including residential- and commercial designs, alterations and renovations, as well as documentation and contract administration of new buildings.

Let’s see what they accomplished when asked to upgrade an outdated veranda…



