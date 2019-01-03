A brilliant brick-home makeover by Johannesburg interior designers

Anything is possible if you really put your mind to it – if there is one thing we take away from our newest homify 360° discovery, it is that fact! Because this inspirational gem focuses on the remodelling (both inside and outside) of an outdated brick home that had lots of potential, but just needed a modern boost.

Enter Deborah Garth Interior Design International (pty) ltd. An award-winning interior design firm based in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth surely knows its stuff when it comes to turning old spaces into appealing designs – the company does, after all, flaunt more than 26 years of experience!

Established in March 1992, this design firm has become known for specialising in high-end residential-, corporate- and retail sectors.

Let’s see the eye-catching results of this fascinating makeover project…



