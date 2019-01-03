Your browser is out-of-date.

A brilliant brick-home makeover by Johannesburg interior designers

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Remodeling of the face brick home, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Anything is possible if you really put your mind to it – if there is one thing we take away from our newest homify 360° discovery, it is that fact! Because this inspirational gem focuses on the remodelling (both inside and outside) of an outdated brick home that had lots of potential, but just needed a modern boost.

Enter Deborah Garth Interior Design International (pty) ltd. An award-winning interior design firm based in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth surely knows its stuff when it comes to turning old spaces into appealing designs – the company does, after all, flaunt more than 26 years of experience!

Established in March 1992, this design firm has become known for specialising in high-end residential-, corporate- and retail sectors. 

Let’s see the eye-catching results of this fascinating makeover project…


1. The dining area (after)

Dining Area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen phantom chairs,dining table
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Dining Area

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Care to sit down for a chat and some light snacking? The new style of this dining area (which flows beautifully into the adjoining kitchen) enjoys quite the welcoming aura. And just see how the phantom dining chairs (super contemporary) complement the bulky dining table (which can be anything from modern and rustic to country and even eclectic). 


2. The dining area (before)

Dining Area Before Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen window frames
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Dining Area Before

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

To appreciate the new dining area even more, let’s first catch a glimpse of what it looked like before the professionals took over – a gloomy space fitted with darker wooden window frames.

Thank goodness for top-notch interior designers with an eye for detail! 


3. The patio / braai area (after)

Patio / Braai Area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern Garden patio,braai area,enclosed
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Patio / Braai Area

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Continuing the socialising atmosphere to the outdoors is this patio / braai area which, thanks to the makeover, is now enclosed for added style and practicality. 


4. The bathroom (after)

Bathroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern bathroom bathroom floor,bathroom,bath,shutters
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Bathroom

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Making a real statement in terms of not only trend but also purpose and function is the newly-done bathroom. 

Enjoying the same light-neutral colour palette as the rest of the renovated interiors, the bathroom also ensures lots of visual detail via its oversized wall tiles, textured wooden flooring, and the patterned floor tiles of the modern walk-in shower.


5. The main front entrance (after)

Main Entrance to House Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern houses front entrance,painted face bricks,fresh look.
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Main Entrance to House

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Clearly committed to top-notch first impressions is the front façade, given a fresh new look with white aluminium window frames, a painted white door, an off-white colour palette and a picture-perfect garden design. 

Join us as we browse through some more images of the ‘before’ and ‘after’ stages of this brilliant makeover.

6. Main entrance (before)

Main Entrance Before Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern houses main entrance,front door
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Main Entrance Before

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd


7. Bathroom (before)

Bathroom Before Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern bathroom
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Bathroom Before

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd


8. Patio (before)

Patio Before Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Patios
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Patio Before

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd


9. Scullery (before)

Scullery before Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Scullery before

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd


10. Scullery (after)

Scullery Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen scullery,laundry area,utility room
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Scullery

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

In search of The perfect interior design for low-budget, 1st-time homeowners? Take a look! 

Which of these rooms’ makeovers wowed you the most?

