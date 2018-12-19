Top 7 kitchen upgrades for South African homes in 2019

The kitchen is the place that the family gathers to create a meal, eat and be merry. Yes, some kitchens double up as the dining room too and this is fitting, as everything you need is right at hand. What’s great about kitchens is that they can be anything you want them to be, from subtle kitchenettes that cater for fewer people to large family spaces. They come in all shapes and forms including lavish chic designs, open plans, rustic country house styles and lots more.
In this ideabook we zone into some of the nicest changes to accentuate a kitchen’s beauty!
When it comes to the kitchen, it always seems as if there isn’t enough space to store items. So create some more storage space featuring more shelving, or cabinets if your kitchen space allows for more. In this way you can conceal some of your items in the cupboards and drawers or let them be on display as seen here.
Lighting plays a huge role when it comes to how a place is seen and the overall interior designs in general. If the lighting is bad, it can affect the way the furniture looks and the overall setting of the space itself. For a kitchen, you want to go with good lighting, as this is where you will be to prepare food and gather with family and friends. You can also create great ambiance based on the lights you use.
Kitchen flooring will endure many things, from spills and splatters, to grimy oils and high traffic. You want to go with flooring that is easy to maintain but also strong, enough to endure wear. Vinyl flooring is durable and budget-friendly and thus a great option for your new kitchen flooring. Even your pets will love the comfort it brings to the kitchen area. It is easy to clean and to replace when needed.
You may have thought that feature walls were only reserved for the lounge or bedroom areas of your home. The good news is that with feature walls you can get creative and add one to your kitchen too. This will immediately change the way your current kitchen looks. As seen in the picture, the interior architects made use of patterned wall paper to highlight the modern kitchen.
Blacksplash is a beautiful feature to have in your kitchen and you can use a contrasting tile effect such as mosaic. It always adds that extra character to kitchens.
There is something extra lovely about kitchens that bear the all fantastic island feature. Adding an island will create new purpose and structure for your kitchen as it adds a flair of chef-like charm too. It also adds more room to work and of course unmatched beauty.
Isn’t it time you threw out those old countertops of the 80’s or worse yet, 60’s? If you live in an old building, it goes without saying that it would feature old aesthetics. You don’t have to keep these old features and they are easy to upgrade since there are simply “facelift” decoration. You’ll be surprised at how simply changing the colour and material of the counter tops will already dramatically improve the look of your new kitchen.
If you’re looking to change the way your kitchen looks but you need help then you’ll find homify to be the solution. At homify you’ll find a variety of interior designers, architects, contractors and lots more professionals in your region that will help you create your perfect kitchen.
Don't forget to check out these amazing tips on kitchen design trends for 2019!