And the Pantone Colour of the Year 2019 is…

Every December, New Jersey-based Pantone, the international colour forecasting authority, names the new hue which they feel will become the trendiest tint for the following 12 months. And it’s that time of the year!
Without any further ado, the colour to include in your life right now is Living Coral. Calling it “an animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone”, this bright and cheerful colour shares its symbolism with the piece of nature that inspired it. Because in almost the same way that coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to various forms of sea life, so too does Living Coral (PANTONE 16-1546) embrace us with warmth and nourishment to ensure comfort and cheerfulness in our ever-changing lives.
Let’s discover a few more facts about Living Coral…
Pantone’s Colour of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in various industries for 20 years now. From fashion and interior decorating to graphic design and product packaging, Pantone’s decision for which tint to highlight becomes known just about internationally.
But what does this process entail? Thoughtful consideration and trend analysis! The colour experts at the Pantone Colour Institute scrutinise a multitude of industries across the world looking for new colour influences including the entertainment industry, popular travel destinations, relevant social media platforms, and socio-economic conditions.
As technology and social media influence our lives more and more, Pantone decided it best to turn back to Mother Nature and her beautiful colours – especially those under the sea.
In a statement released by the company, Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, exclaims:
Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities, and this is particularly true for Living Coral.
With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord.
Words like “light-hearted”, “welcoming” and “encouraging” pops up when Pantone describes the engaging nature of Living Coral.
In its glorious, yet unfortunately more elusive, display beneath the sea, this vivifying and effervescent color mesmerizes the eye and mind.
Interestingly, Pantone was also inspired by Mother Nature for their 2017 colour of the year: Greenery.
In all its various shades, coral is cheerful, tropical, and stimulating. It’s an energetic hue that’s more exciting than daring. And let’s not forget about versatility, for even though Living Coral has a specific hue and code, coral, in itself, embraces a multitude of different tints ranging from rich pinks to deep reddish oranges.
In addition to being found in the exoskeletons of tiny animals that form coral reefs, coral can also be explored in the petals of various flowering plants, butterfly wings, exotic birds, and even the bands of light at sunset.
And those interested in Feng Shui will be happy to know that coral is also known as a positive chi colour, both enlivening and soothing for home décor and furnishings.
For a cheerful and happy island ambience, splash some Living Coral on your home’s walls. A much softer approach than red or orange, coral is still effective for stimulating the appetite, making it the ideal solution for social spaces like living rooms, kitchens and dining rooms.
For unbound elegance, wash that coral colour over your walls before trimming them in creamy white or ivory. Pair the results with ebony wood floors for a striking contrast.
Ensure a romantic atmosphere in the bedroom with a simple coral painted on the walls and combined with floral-patterned curtains, and vanilla and pale turquoise or spring green linen.
