And the Pantone Colour of the Year 2019 is…

Every December, New Jersey-based Pantone, the international colour forecasting authority, names the new hue which they feel will become the trendiest tint for the following 12 months. And it’s that time of the year!

Without any further ado, the colour to include in your life right now is Living Coral. Calling it “an animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone”, this bright and cheerful colour shares its symbolism with the piece of nature that inspired it. Because in almost the same way that coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to various forms of sea life, so too does Living Coral (PANTONE 16-1546) embrace us with warmth and nourishment to ensure comfort and cheerfulness in our ever-changing lives.

Let’s discover a few more facts about Living Coral…



