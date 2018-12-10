The future of design: virtual tour software

Technology continues to evolve, paving the way for a more streamlined process regarding… everything! And that includes the worlds of architecture, interior design and decorating, and even property development and –selling.

One of the ways in which architects, designers and estate agents make their works more accessible to us regular folk is via virtual tours. In the past, prospective buyers were taken on a physical walk-through of a property, but new technology is changing all that. With virtual tour software, videos and walk-throughs, buyers can now explore a house on a virtual level anywhere in the world, at a time that is most convenient for them – without leaving their own home!