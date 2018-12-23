How to declutter your home before the new year

Most of us tend to accumulate stuff, but it’s usually around this time of year that we discover how much we actually collect – and if your house faces a state of clutter, then it’s time for action. After all, a little decluttering is all about making room in your home for the things that matter, including holiday guests.

That brings us to Döstädning, the Swedish word for “death cleaning”. It might sound ominous, but it’s actually just a new method of downsizing and organizing your space. This new way of decluttering is focused on people older than 50 years and how they can purge their homes and organise their possessions to ensure their children aren’t overburdened by mountains of clutter after passing away. And it involves every room in the entire house, from the bedroom and hallway to the kitchen and dining area.

Yes, it might sound morbid, but it’s really a smart idea.

The idea behind Swedish death cleaning is not to get rid of all your possessions, but rather to streamline your life to make it more practical. It’s a permanent way of organising your home and your life to ensure a more sensible and comfortable lifestyle.

Let’s see how you can ensure that for your home before 2019 arrives!