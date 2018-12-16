7 Tips for choosing your outdoor patio furniture

With summer here, most of us are already entertaining and socialising outdoors – it is, after all, one of the things that we South Africans do quite well! But whether you’re hosting an informal braai or a top-notch al fresco dinner, chances are you’re going to require the perfect patio furniture to enhance your and your guests’ outdoor relaxation, entertaining, and enjoyment levels.

And if you’ve been eyeing some new patio pieces for the forthcoming summer holiday, put a pause on that potential purchase – at least until you’ve finished reading these 7 tips to help you choose the right outdoor / weatherproof furniture.



