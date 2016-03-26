10 solutions for living in just 40 square metres!

The original and simple bathroom that does not take up too much space, is ideal for a small house. Space optimisation can be achieved in the bathroom by the right mix of elements. Be careful though, the bathroom can be quite a demanding area, requiring a rational layout to fit all of the different corners in such a small room. If you do it right, you can make the bathroom feel much more spacious than it really is. The trick is that you need to use every shred of space available to make the best of it.

Take this image as example. Much more can actually be squeezed into the same space if the entire area is planned optimally. The bath, which takes up much space, is done away with in favour of a much more space-conscious shower, and the other elements are fit together like a puzzle to use every corner fully.