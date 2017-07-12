Woodworking: 6 staircases you can build yourself

There are no specific rules regarding the best time to renew wooden stairs. There are so many different reasons, and in fact, the factors which determine the wear of a staircase starts with its location. A wooden staircase connecting the living areas and private spaces, as the example shown here by Arch Studio Design. A staircase such as this will need a lot more care than others, such as staircases on the 2nd floor and in the attic, which are naturally less frequented.

The constant use of the stairs involves the deterioration of some of its specific parts. When we climb and descend a staircase, without realizing it, we usually walk the same trail blazed by the ones before us. If you have not noticed this, just take a look at your wooden stair treads, and you’re bound to see discoloured spots on each step that are more worn than the surrounding areas.

In general, we divide the wear of wooden stairs in two major types:

1) Cosmetic damage, such as scratches, deterioration of paint and wood dents.

2) Structural damage like cracked and broken steps.

While for the first type of damage an intervention is important to maintain the beauty of the structure over time, the problem can be solved easily. When it comes to structural damage, however, it is obviously very important to act immediately to prevent the staircase from becoming unsafe and dangerous.