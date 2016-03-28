What to look for in an apartment

If you are on the look-out for an apartment, there are a few steps you have to keep in mind before moving on to the purchase. In addition to the credit involved with the purchase and sales agreements, ensure that you are purchasing a home where you will want to spend several years of your life. It has to be a space with which you identify and where you feel happy, because buying an apartment cannot only be a decorative endeavour.
You will need to evaluate the location, the extras (terrace, garden, basement, garage), the dimensions of the structure, and its price in relation to the market. If you like to have pets at home, you’ll also have to see if you will get the space they deserve. Analysing these and other questions seems like quite a big task to fulfil, but homify is here to assist. Follow us over the next images for some sound advice and tips regarding this big step in your life!
The nature of your household will dictate the size of the house you are looking for. There are dream apartments that captivate us at first glance. This is what they call love at first sight. After our eyes had fallen in love with a place, it will be difficult to find one that enchants us as much as the first.
Before you start to see everything that exists in the market, it is important to define the type of apartment you are looking for. This includes thinking about how you will decorate it. Here on homify you will find a range of professionals providing you with inspiring ideas to furnish and decorate your home, be it big or small.
When looking for a home, be sure to think about the total area you will have available, as well as the area of the individual rooms. This refers the floor space of the house or apartment. Imagine having to undergo construction to extend the size of certain areas in the apartment, since it doesn’t fit your needs.
If you are in the process of constructing your own home, set an area of land you want to build on. Then just set the size of each compartment, according to the area you have. The area is also important when selling your home. It is a number you should know by heart.
There are several elements that will set the price of your home: location, total area, typology. Living in the historic district of Cape Town, for example, will not have the same value as a house on the outskirts of the suburbs. Proximity to the historic core of a city increases the value. This and other issues are crucial when you are looking for an apartment.
EU Interiors is the company responsible for the decoration of this apartment in Graça, Lisbon. The project's development is based on culture heritage of the Portuguese revivalism and old themes. Since the apartment is located in one of the 7 hills of Lisbon, prominence was given to the Castle of St. George.
There are conditions which many people do not want to give up, such as large windows or outdoor lighting. There are elements on which your happiness also depends, such as ornamented or beautiful mosaic ceilings. These are only a few examples, because the tastes are as diverse as the number of people who exist.
Depending on what you’re looking for, leave some conditions on the table as prerequisites, such as the legality of the facility. It’s important to ensure that the building is structurally sound, and that it has all the required permits. You will feel more secure and ready to inhabit the new apartment if all of these issues are resolved.
We idealise a place, a home, and even our decor. You might think that you have found the house of your dreams, but the truth is that sometimes reality is not a fairy tale. We won’t be able to achieve all of our desires all of the time, but what we should always consider are issues such as distance to public transport, work and school.
Before you start dreaming big and getting lost with houses on the internet, be realistic and just look for apartments are close to all of your most frequented spots, or to public transport terminals. These are choices that make your life simpler.
Many are those who do not want to relinquish pets. Many families find it impossible to live without these furry or feathery friends. So, if you've been looking for an apartment, make sure with the building’s management if pets are allowed, so there may be no problems with your neighbours.
If you still want to move forward, it is important that you give them the attention they need, because an apartment is not the same thing as a house with surrounding land. If you want a house that will make you happy, you should give the same consideration to your animals…
An apartment that has a balcony and, if possible, a small garden, is the dream for so many people who go looking for an apartment. A little luxury in these departments can increase the value of the house. This includes spaces like a garage or a basement.
However, sometimes with taking into account the price/quality ratio, you can find an apartment with balcony or garden at a good price. All that’s left to do now, is to decorate your new apartment using the tips and advice that homify prepares for you every day.
