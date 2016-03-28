What to look for in an apartment

If you are on the look-out for an apartment, there are a few steps you have to keep in mind before moving on to the purchase. In addition to the credit involved with the purchase and sales agreements, ensure that you are purchasing a home where you will want to spend several years of your life. It has to be a space with which you identify and where you feel happy, because buying an apartment cannot only be a decorative endeavour.

You will need to evaluate the location, the extras (terrace, garden, basement, garage), the dimensions of the structure, and its price in relation to the market. If you like to have pets at home, you’ll also have to see if you will get the space they deserve. Analysing these and other questions seems like quite a big task to fulfil, but homify is here to assist. Follow us over the next images for some sound advice and tips regarding this big step in your life!